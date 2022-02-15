Fact Check: Shivraj Singh Chouhan Never Said, "BJP Is Going To Lose In UP And Uttarakhand Elections"

In the second phase of the UP elections, voting has ended across 9 districts of the state with a 62.22 percent voter turnout till 6 pm on Monday.

In Uttarakhand, voter turnout was registered at 62.51 percent with polling spread across 13 districts in the state. The BJP and Congress are vying to form government in the state with several other parties in the fray as well.



As polling is underway, a video of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan conversing with a group of people has gone viral on social media.



The viral social media posts claim that Chief Minister Chouhan said that Bharatiya Janata Party will lose in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Harish Rawat, the former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, tweeted the viral claim with a Hindi caption that reads, "उत्तराखंड से प्रचार करके लोटे मध्यप्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह ने बताई उत्तराखंड के भाजपा की हकीकत बोले उत्तराखंड से भाजपा तो गई."

Uttrakhand Congress official Twitter handle also shared this video with a Hindi caption that reads, "उत्तराखंड से प्रचार करके लोटे मध्यप्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री @ChouhanShivraj जी ने बताई उत्तराखंड के भाजपा की हकीकत, बोले उत्तराखंड से भाजपा तो गई. #उत्तराखंड_से_भाजपा_तो_गई."

[English Translation: After campaigning in Uttarakhand, Chief Minister @ChouhanShivraj of Madhya Pradesh told the reality of BJP in Uttarakhand. He said BJP will lose in Uttarakhand.]

The claim is viral on Facebook too.





Claim:

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that Bharatiya Janata Party will lose in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be misleading. He actually said that BJP is going to win in both states.

We went through the video repeatedly to gauge the nature and context of the conversation. We transcribed the conversation, which is carried out in Hindi as follows,

Man: "आप उत्तराखंड से आएं हैं तो वहाँ पहले बताओ यूपी उत्तराखंड का"



Shivraj Singh Chouhan: "यूपी में कोई संदेह नहीं है उत्तराखंड में भी बीजेपा ही है| हाँ लेकिन थोड़ा मुक़ाबला है"



[English Translation: "You have come back from Uttarakhand. First tell us about Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand."



Shivraj Singh Chouhan: "There's really no doubt in UP. In Uttarakhand too BJP is there... Yes, however there's a little competition in Uttarakhand."]



Then the recording of the conversation gets interrupted as Chouhan gestures the person recording the video to stop.



As is apparent from the 17-second video, Shivraj Singh Chouhan never said that the BJP is losing in Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh. Due to the short duration of the video, it becomes tough to ascertain the context of the conversation.



Zee News wrote about the incident stating that Shivraj Singh was stating that there was really no doubt for BJP's victory in UP. Chouhan also stated that BJP is also present in Uttarakhand... However, yes there's a little competition in Uttarakhand. "



The news outlets state that Shivraj Singh Chouhan was answering some questions during his visit to his village, Jait few days ago.

As per a News18 Hindi report, Shivraj Singh reportedly reacted strongly to Harish Rawat's tweet with the viral claim. He said, "Congress is a party of liars and Congress leaders and Harish Rawat have had hallucinations."

Journalist Anurag Diwary sent out a tweet with the viral video attached.

The translated text reads as follows:



"In an informal conversation with journalists in Jait 2-3 days ago, the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that BJP will "get through" in Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh which means "will win". The twisting of words in every generation as per their ideology is understandable by politicians but journalists!"



Conclusion:

As is apparent from the news reports, the claim that Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Chouhan said that Bharatiya Janata Party will lose in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand is misleading. Shivraj Singh was actually stating that there was high likelihood of BJP's victory in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand elections. Chouhan has asserted that BJP would win in several instances leading up to and during the elections.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: BJP Spokesperson Prashant Umrao Shares Edited Video Of SP Candidate Showing Offensive Speech Against Brahmins, Thakurs