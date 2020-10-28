Fact Check

Fact Check: Digitally Manipulated Image Of Shiva Linga Hanging Between Two Mountains Goes Viral

Morphed photo of a Shiva Linga hanging between two mountains is being shared with the claim that it is a wonderful sculpture in South India.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   28 Oct 2020 1:18 PM GMT
Writer : Yusha Rahman | Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Rajath
An image is being shared across the social media in which a purported Shiva Linga is seen hanging in between two mountains. The sculpture is getting lauded on social media with the claim that it was built by a Sanatani.

The post is viral with the context, "#ओम्_शिवा-- #अद्भुत,#अकल्पनीय। ।।आरम्भ भी अंत भी,शांत भी प्रचंड भी ।। #दक्षिणी_भारत में दो पहाड़ो के बीच स्थित शिवलिंग,देखो सनातनियों हमारे पूर्वजों ने कितनी मेहनत व कितनी अद्भुत महान वास्तुकला का हमे परिचय करवाया और विरासत में हमारे लिए इतने अद्भुत अजूबे हमारे लिए छोड़कर गए है।" (Translates in English, " Both beginning and the end, calm also and fierce too. Shiva Linga located between two mountains in #South _ India, look Sanatanis, how our ancestors introduce us to the great architecture and have left so many wonderful architectures for us.")


Facebook page Dharm Rasha Jagriti Mission also shared the same post.


Claim:

South India has a Shiva Linga hanging between the mountains.

Fact Check:

While doing a reverse image, The Logical Indian found an image on amongraf.ro, published in 2014 with the headline, "15 reasons why Norway will rock your World."


Based on the article, we found that the actual image is of Majestic Hanging Stone, Kjerag, Norway.

The Logical Indian then searched for Majestic Hanging Stone and found the same photo published in Shutterstock.

On comparing both the images we found that the original image does not have Shiva Linga in it.



The photo of Majestic hanging stone is also available on iStock. Thus, the viral image is digitally manipulated and the claim made it with is false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Claim Review :  South India has a Shiv Linga hanging between the mountains.
Claimed By :  Social Media
Fact Check :  False
