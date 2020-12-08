Fact Check: Netizens Share Screenshot Of Tweet From Fake Twitter Handle Of Shatrughan Sinha

A screenshot of a tweet purportedly posted by Shatrughan Sinha is being shared with the claim that RSS is planning to make backward castes their slaves.

"Daliton pichchdo hosh mein aao, Hindutva ke naam par tumhara vote haasil karke tumhein phir se shudra (Ghulam) banane ka mansuba Nagpur ke headquarter mein taiyar ho raha hai. Padho ise aur soncho ki yadi ye sab kuch ho gaya to tumhari aane wali pidhdhi ka kya haal hoga?" (Dalits and backward come to your senses, those in Nagpur headquarter are planning to take your vote in the name of Hindutva and then will make you slave again. Read this and think if this becomes reality then what will happen to your future generation)," the tweet reads.



The headquarters of Rashtriya Swamsevak Sangh, an Indian right-wing, Hindu nationalist organisation is in Nagpur.

The screenshot is widely shared on Facebook.





Claim:

Shatrughan Sinha has cautioned Dalits and other backward castes against RSS via tweet.

Fact Check:

On searching for Shatrughan Sinha, The Logical Indian found his verified Twitter handle which is @ShatruganSinha and compared the difference between the viral Tweet and one of the Tweets of Shatrughan Sinha. We found the tick which represents a verified handle was missing from the viral screenshot and also the Twitter handle on the viral screenshot was @SriShatrughan.





We also observed that @SriShatrughan did not have verified symbol as in original Tweet. We didn't find any Twitter account with @SriShatrughan handle. But we found many Twitter accounts in 2018 that had tagged @SriShatrughan.





We also found the same Tweet was shared in February 2020, when many people shared it on Facebook considering it to be from the Shatrughan Sinha.

While we were not able to find the Twitter account @SriShatrughan, we were evidently able to conclude that Shatrughan Sinha didn't tweet anything that is claimed in the screenshot.

