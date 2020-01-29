Fact Check

Fact Check: Sharjeel Imam's Controversial Speech Was At Aligarh And Not Shaheen Bagh

By :  The Logical Indian Crew  
Delhi   |   Published : 29 Jan 2020 11:47 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-01-29T17:20:01+05:30
Fact Check: Sharjeel Imam

Image credit: Aajtak

The viral clip from Sharjeel Imam's controversial speech is from a protest at Aligarh and not Shaheen Bagh.

Sharjeel Imam's name has been all over the headlines and social media.

It all started when a 2.20-minute video from Imam's controversial hour-long speech went viral on social media.

It was wrongly mentioned everywhere that the speech occurred at the Shaheen Bagh protest.

The official spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Sambit Patra, tweeted claiming 'this was the reality of the Shaheen Bagh protests.'



Sambit Patra repeated the same false claim in a press conference held in Delhi.


Claim:

Sharjeel Imam's controversial speech was made during the Shaheen Bagh protest.

Fact Check:

The speech was made during a protest at Aligarh.

The exact location of the speech was at the Bab-e-Syed, which is the main gate of the Aligarh Muslim University.

On January 17, 2020, a youtube channel called 'Youth Neeti' posted a video titled 'Sharjeel Imam Students Activist JNU | Day 32 AMU PROTEST AGAINST CAA NRC NPR.'

This clearly shows that the protest where the speech was made, happened at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU).

The entire video of the original hour-long speech can be found on Facebook.

On January 25, 2020, news agency ANI reported that a case was registered against JNU student Sharjeel Imam in Aligarh for his controversial speech delivered during the students protest at Aligarh Muslim University, on January 16, against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

This further reiterates the fact that this speech belonged to the protest organized at the Aligarh Muslim University.

A Twitter account, that claims to be the official handle of the Shaheen Bagh protesters, has responded to the allegations, distancing itself from the alleged comments.


Also read: Sedition Case Against Sharjeel Imam For 'Inflammatory Speech'

Tags:    Sharjeel ImamAnti-CAA protestsShaheen BaghAligarhAMU
Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian

Assam: Ex-Detainee Alleges Jail Authorities Killed Her Unborn Child

NewsAssam: Ex-Detainee Alleges Jail Authorities Killed Her Unborn Child

Minor Girl

NewsMinor Girl's Forceful Marriage Averted Over Facebook Post That Alerted Police

Student Protest Forces WB Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar To Leave Calcutta University Event

NewsStudent Protest Forces WB Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar To Leave Calcutta University Event

Exclusive: "I Was Asked To Sign Letter Saying I Am Mentally Unstable," Man Who Raised Anti-CAA Slogans At Shah

ExclusiveExclusive: "I Was Asked To Sign Letter Saying I Am Mentally Unstable," Man Who Raised Anti-CAA Slogans At Shah's Election Rally

From Bengal to Karnataka, Ministers

NewsFrom Bengal to Karnataka, Ministers' Absurdity Continues

From Basic Healthcare To Financial Risk Protection: This Bengaluru Start-up Covers It All

ExclusiveFrom Basic Healthcare To Financial Risk Protection: This Bengaluru Start-up Covers It All