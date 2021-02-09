Fact Check: Old Video Of Sharad Pawar Revived Claiming He Got Slapped For Speaking Against Sachin Tendulkar

A video showing Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar being slapped is viral on social media with a claim that he was slapped for speaking against Sachin Tendulkar. The video went viral in the backdrop of a recent statement made by Sharad Pawar in relation to cricketer Sachin Tendulkar.

On February 7, 2021, Sharad Pawar took a jibe against all the celebrities who spoke against the tweets done by International pop singer Rihanna and environmental activist Greta Thunberg leading to global support in favour of farmers' protest. Sharad Pawar said, "Many people have reacted sharply to the stand taken by them (Indian celebrities). I would advise Sachin Tendulkar to exercise caution while speaking about any other field." Pawar's statement on Tendulkar drew him backlashes from netizens.

In context to the remark made by Pawar, the video is viral with the caption, "Pawar was given a tight slap for speaking against Sachin Tendulkar."

Many Twitter users are also sharing the same post.

Claim:

Sharad Pawar was slapped for his remark against Sachin Tendulkar.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian did a search with the keyword, "Sharad Pawar slapped" and found a video published by ABP on its YouTube channel on August 23, 3012.

We also found the same video was also published by NDTV on November 24, 2011. According to the description of the video, a youth named Harvinder Singh slapped Sharad Pawar, who was the Union Agriculture Minister at that time, at the New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) centre in Delhi. Harvinder did so as he was angry over the minister's inability to control price rise.

According to a report by India Today published on November 13, 2019, Harvinder Singh was absconding since 2014 while the trial was going on and later, he was arrested.

Hence, the video is old and is unrelated to Sharad Pawar's recent comment.

