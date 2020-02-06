Fact Check: No, Irfan Pathan Did Not Participate In Shaheen Bagh Protest

A video clip of former Indian cricketer, Irfan Pathan at a local cricket tournament in West Bengal, has been doing rounds on social media with the claim that the cricketer was at Shaheen Bagh opposing the newly minted Citizenship Amendment Act.

The video was first posted by a Facebook page titled - 'बोल कि "लब आज़ाद हैं तेरे" Shabnam' on January 24, with the caption 'Another Lion arrived at Shaheen Bagh, and his name is Irfan Pathan'. In the video, the page admins have added location tag of Shaheen Bagh. In the video, Irfan Pathan is accompanied by former Trinamool Congress lawmaker - Madan Mitra.

The video has over 80K views in just two weeks and has been shared more than 300 times. In the video, he can be seen greeting people around him.



The Logical Indian found that the video is filmed in Kolkata and not Shaheen Bagh. Irfan Pathan was invited as a chief guest for local cricket in Kamarhati, West Bengal. He has also posted the same video from his verified Tik Tok handle. We used the music identifier application and found that the clip has been overlaid with a song titled - 'Pakistan Zindabad'.

Madan Mitra's Facebook account also posted a few pictures of the tournament, where Irfan Pathan can be seen wearing the same outfit. Madan Mitra's outfit is also the same as seen in the viral video.

Mitra also shared some of the pictures with Irfan Khan and wrote, "Some beautiful moments with ex-India cricketer par excellence Irfan Pathan for Kamarhati Premier Knock-Out cricket tournament organised by Kamarhati Development Society. Truly a moment to cherish to meet the man who is grace and humbleness personified."

Some beautiful moments with ex-India cricketer par excellence Irfan Pathan for Kamarhati Premier Knock-Out cricket tournament organised by Kamarhati Development Society. Truly a moment to cherish to meet the man who is grace and humbleness personified. pic.twitter.com/PCrGxyH1no — Citizen Madan Mitra| নাগরিক মদন মিত্র (@madanmitraoff) January 14, 2020

Irfan later through his Twitter account posted a short video of fans surrounding him with a caption mentioning that he was in Kolkata. Hence it evident that the video was from Kolkata and not Shaheen Bagh.

I will never know what retirement is... Thank you for all the love #kolkata #karamhati pic.twitter.com/F9XB6qj0UR — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) January 14, 2020

