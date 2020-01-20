Fact Check

Fact Check: Poster From Shaheen Bagh Protest Wrongly Claims Protestors Paid Rs 500 Per Day

By :  The Logical Indian Crew  
India   |   Published : 20 Jan 2020 10:41 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-01-20T20:13:26+05:30
Image credit: Vishal/Facebook

A photo of a poster from Shaheen Bagh protest doctored to read: "Fix Rate Rs 500/- Day 7 pm to 12 pm Shaheen Bagh"

The Anti-CAA / NRC protests continue in South Delhi's Shaheen Bagh. These protests are unique from the other ones because the women are standing at the helm here. They began with the passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in both houses of Parliament on December 11, 2019.

Muslim women, the protesters at Shaheen Bagh, since December 15, 2019, have blocked a major highway in New Delhi using non-violent resistance for 37 days now as of January 20, 2020.

It has now become the longest ongoing continuous protest against CAA-NRC-NPR and a sensation around the country.

BJP IT Cell head, Amit Malviya, tweeted a video, insinuating that protesters of Shaheen Bagh are paid an amount for turning up at the demonstration, thereby ridiculing the efforts of the protestors.


Naturally, fake images from the protests have been doing the rounds over social media.

One such image stands out.

The photo shows a few women protestors and a banner in the background.

The text on the banner read: "Fix Rate Rs 500/- Day 7 pm to 12 pm Shaheen Bagh"

Claim:

Poster from Shaheen Bagh protest implied that protesters were bribed for showing solidarity to the anti-CAA demonstrations.

Fact Check:

This is a doctored photo. The poster has been edited to change the real message.

The actual poster reads "CAA and NRC should be withdrawn" (Original text in Hindi: CAA वापस लो NRC वापस लो)

The original photo was found on the Getty Images website.


The real message on the banner, in no way, implied that the protestors were being bribed for their services.

The photo was found to be published by Huffington Post India, while reporting on the ongoing protests of Shaheen Bagh on January 7, 2020.

It was originally clicked by AFP's Money Sharma for Getty Images.


Also read: Fact Check: Ramachandra Guha's 'Five-Time Dynast' Remark Taken Out Of Context

