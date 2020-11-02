Fact Check: Does Charlie Hebdo's Viral Cartoon Lampoons Women Protestors Of Shaheen Bagh?

An image purportedly belonging to Charlie Hebdo cartoon against protesters of Shaheen Bagh is being shared on social media.

Charlie Hebdo is a left-inclined political newspaper of France, that has been into controversy for publishing the image of Prophet Mohammed.

On the image it is written, "Les Esclaves Sexuelles De Boko Haram En Colere" (Translates in English as 'sex slaves of Boko Haram.') In the comment bubble it is written, Shaheen Bagh.

It is being shared with the caption, "भारत में तो किसी की हिम्मत नहीं हुई लेकिन चार्ली हेब्दो ने शाहीन बाग की ख़ातूनों का कार्टून छाप कर असलियत बयान कर दी।" (Translates in English as, 'No one has courage in India but Charlie Hebdo printed the cartoon of Shaheen Bagh's ladies.')

Recently, an 18-year-old student killed his history teacher for showing a cartoon of Prophet Mohammed. After this, few other rows erupted in France with news of some more beheadings. After this, many videos and images are going viral allegedly from France claiming how French are protesting against Islamists.



Charlie Hebdo published a cartoon against Shaheen Bagh ladies with the caption: "sex slaves of Boko Haram are angry."

The Logical Indian did a fact check on the image and found it to be false.

We initially observed the date on the top right corner which showed, 2014. The Shaheen Bagh protest took place in 2019 after the Citizenship Amendment Bill was passed in Parliament. So, it is not possible to speak about Shaheen Bagh in 2014. Moreover, the spelling of Shaheen Bagh is also wrong on the front page. It is spelt as 'Shaheen Bhag' instead of 'Shaheen Bagh'.

We then did a reverse image search and found, the same image was available on Charlie Hebdo's Twitter profile published on October 21, 2014.

Et voici la une de Charlie demain! pic.twitter.com/l67Cwgyoyx — Charlie Hebdo (@Charlie_Hebdo_) October 21, 2014

On Original image of Charlie Hebodo it was written, "Touchez Pas A Nos Allocs!" (Translates in English as 'Don't touch my allocations.')





Boko Haram is a militant organisation operating in Nigeria. It is considered as one of the deadliest terrorist organisation of the world. Charlie Hebdo, thus, through this context, is not showing women of Shaheen Bagh but Nigerian women who are victims of Boko Haram.

According to an article published in Vox, this cartoon is a satire on French right-wing political analysts who want to cut on the welfare of immigrants. The cartoon mocks the French government who feels that the women who are escaping the atrocities of Boko Haram are just there to steal the benefits of the immigrants.

An old image of 2014 Charlie Hebdo's cartoon has been digitally manipulated to show that Charlie Hebdo is mocking women of Shaheen Bagh and calling them the sex slaves of Boko Haram.

