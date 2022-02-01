Shahdara Sexual Assault Case: Rape Survivor Committed Suicide? Delhi Police Denies The Viral Claim

On January 26, 2022, a 20-year-old woman was allegedly abducted, gang-raped and paraded on the streets of East Delhi's Kasturba Nagar. Following the gang rape, the victim's head was shaved, her face blackened, and she was paraded in the area by the accused, including the women who were present during the gang rape and were alleged to have encouraged the crime. After the news got viral, many social media users started posting that the abducted girl has committed suicide.

The Delhi police have arrested seven women and four men, including juveniles. Twelve sections of the Indian Penal Code have been added to the case, including abduction and gang rape. The survivor's family has been provided police security.

One of the viral claims shows the woman's blurred picture with a graphic text that reads," Delhi based victim Sikh girl commits suicide."

Many social media users have shared the image with a caption that reads, "The rape victim young girl who was tortured, humiliated and paraded with through the streets of India has sadly taken her life! RIP Sister. This the largest democracy India by the way."









It is being shared on Twitter as well.



Lack of any outrage in Hindu civil society & media against gang rape of Sikh girl in Delhi which eventually led her to suicide pretty much sums up the attitude of this country and its Hindu majority towards Sikhs. This kind of silence is a silence approval for such incidents — ਹਰਮਨਜੀਤ ਸਿੰਘ (@singhHarman1313) January 31, 2022





Delhi gang-rape survivor has committed suicide.

The Logical Indian Fact Check verified the claim and found it to be false. Delhi Police denied the viral claim.

To know the truth of the viral claim, we did an open keyword search. However, we could not find any report saying that gang-rape victim has committed suicide in Shahdara, Delhi. On searching more, we found a video tweeted by Delhi Police about Shahdara kidnapping and sexual violence case in which they appeal not to spread rumours or to reveal the identity of the victim. In the video, Shahdara DCP, R Sathiyasundaram said, "Kasturba Nagar sexual harassment case, many people are spreading rumours and misinformation through social media about the victim. They are sharing the identity of the victim. Some people are trying to give a communal colour to this incident. Many people are also spreading rumours that the victim has committed suicide. This is wrong, clearly misinformation. Our officer has just met the victim girl, and she is safe. Legal action will be taken against those spreading false information. Those who have posted rumours and wrong information, we are taking action against them as well".

Fact-Checking website Boom contacted the survivor's family, who denied the claims and said the woman is in a safe house of Delhi Police with her husband and did not attempt suicide.

It is evident from the tweet done by the Delhi Police that the viral claim of the rape survivor in Shahdara committing suicide is fake. The woman is in Delhi Police safe house with her husband and recovering from the trauma.



If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

