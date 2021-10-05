All section
Old And Fake Anti-Modi Tweet In The Name Of Shah Rukh Khan Resurfaces Again

Image Credit: Facebook

Fact Check
Old And Fake Anti-Modi Tweet In The Name Of Shah Rukh Khan Resurfaces Again

5 Oct 2021

An old and fake post in the name of Sharukh Khan is viral on social media. One of the posts says, "यदि मोदी प्रधानमंत्री बने तो मैं सिर्फ़ ट्विटर ही नहीं बल्कि देश भी छोड़ दूंगा - शाहरुख खान".

Recently, Bollywood Actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau or NCB on Sunday after a 15-hour interrogation in connection with a rave party on a cruise going from Mumbai to Goa. A total of eight people have been arrested in the case. Aryan, Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaaz Seth Merchant were produced in the court. The court has handed over the three to NCB on one-day remand.

Meanwhile, an old and fake post in the name of Sharukh Khan is viral on social media. The caption written in Hindi says, "यदि मोदी प्रधानमंत्री बने तो मैं सिर्फ़ ट्विटर ही नहीं बल्कि देश भी छोड़ दूंगा - शाहरुख खान".

[English Translation: If Modi becomes the Prime Minister, then I will not just leave Twitter but also the country - Shah Rukh Khan]


This message is being shared on Facebook and Twitter for a long time.

Claim:

Shah Rukh Khan had said he would leave India if Narendra Modi became the prime minister.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The viral message is morphed.

On doing a google search, we found media reports of Deccan Chronicles, Entertainment Times, Hindustan Times debunking the claim back in 2014 and 2019. According to the report, Kamal R Khan (KRK) made this viral statement, not Shah Rukh Khan.

Image Credit: Deccan Chronicle

We then searched for the tweet made by Kamal R Khan and found that on May 18 2014, Kamal R Khan had tweeted that he had given the viral statement. He wrote, "Ppl pls note I only said tat I will leave India if Modi Ji will become PM I have left India. SRK Salman or Aamir didn't say anything at all."

After the fake claim was widespread, Shah Rukh Khan also reacted to this and tweeted a clarification on May 19, 2014, said that it wasn't him who made the statement.

It is evident from the media reports and by the clarification issued by Shah Rukh Khan himself that the actor did not do the viral tweet.

Alt News also debunked this viral post back in 2018. For more details, read here.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan Credited Muslims For His Success? Viral Screengrab Of Jansatta Is Morphed!

