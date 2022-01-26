Viral Image Shows Seer Doing Meditation In Himalayas? No, It's Photoshopped

An image of an older man, probably a seer sitting in a meditating position with his head bowed down, and snow all over his body is viral on social media. Users on social media are praising the Seer with a claim that the ascetic is doing penance in the lap of the Himalayas. A Seer (a Yogi) can be seen covered in white substance in the viral image, which people are calling snow. [Himalaya is known for its freezing weather.]

A Twitter user, while sharing this image, wrote a caption that reads, "An ice-clad Yogi in Himalayas, Jai Sanatan". This tweet has got 4.4k likes and 500+ retweets.

An ice clad Yogi in Himalayas ,

जय सनातन 🙏 pic.twitter.com/AC0pwQSG3O — Riniti Chatterjee Pandey (@Chatterj1Asking) January 18, 2022

The image is circulating on Facebook with a Hindi caption that reads, "कपकपाती ठंड में तप करता एक तपस्वी...कोटि-कोटि नमन सनातन धर्म रक्षकों को..जय हिन्दू...जय सनातन."

[English Translation: An ascetic doing penance in such extreme cold...Many salutes to the protectors of Sanatan Dharma. Jai Hindu.. 🙏🙏 Jai Sanatan.]

It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.

Claim:

The viral image shows a seer doing meditation in freezing temperatures in the Himalayas.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The viral image is edited.

We ran a google reverse image search and found a Facebook post dated June 2019 in which the same photo can be seen in different colour contrast. The post's caption identified him as "Baba Bhale Giri Ji Maharaj of Joona Akhada." The same image was shared by the same account in July 2020 as well. Click here to view.

On searching more, we found some photos and videos on the same page in which similar images can be seen. However, the only difference was the body of Baba Bhalegiri Maharaj was not covered with snow but ashes.









We also compared the viral image with the image we accessed from the Facebook page. It looks like someone did colour grading and gave monochrome touch so that it can look like snow. Below you can see the comparison.

On searching more, we also found a video of Baba Bhalegiri on YouTube in which he can be seen performing some rituals. In this video, two people first pour water on Baba's body and then put ashes on his body.



Our investigation shows that the image viral with a claim that a seer is doing meditation in freezing temperatures in the Himalayas is edited. In the viral picture, the body is not covered with snow but is covered with ashes. Hence, the viral claim is false.



