Fact Check: Multiple Fake Twitter Accounts Of Delhi Cop Seema Dhaka Created

In the past few days, Delhi cop Seema Dhaka has been making headlines as she has been given an out of turn promotion for rescuing 76 missing children in 3 months. She was earlier the Head Constable at northwest Delhi's Samaypur Badli Police station and was given out-of-turn promotion as Assistant Sub-Inspector for tracing children under the incentive scheme Asadharan Karya Puraskar announced by the city's commissioner of police on August 19 this year. According to the scheme, out-of-turn promotions were promised to constables and head constables who rescue more than 50 children below the age of 14 within a year.

Seema Dhaka became the first Delhi Police officer who got promotion through the scheme.

WHC Seema Dhaka is currently posted in the Outer North District. She has been granted Promotion out-of-turn by CP Delhi for recovery of 76 missing children in the last 3 months @CPDelhi @LtGovDelhi @PMOIndia @HMOIndia #WearAMask #SocialDistancing #WashYourHands pic.twitter.com/NvX54FA0a6 — #DilKiPolice Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) November 18, 2020

After she became popular for her tremendous job, many Twitter handles have popped up purportedly belonging to Seema Dhaka.



Some of these are @seemadhaka13, @seemadhakalive, @realseemadhaka and many others can be found here.

Some of the Twitter accounts can be seen below. In most of the Twitter handles, the cover photo is of Seema Dhaka being felicitated by Commissioner of Police, Delhi.





















Twitter handles that have been created purportedly belongs to Seema Dhaka.

The Logical Indian observed that many of the fake Twitter handles have been suspended - @seemadhaka3, @seemadhaka and many others.

We also found one of these accounts promoted agendas in favour of a political party. On @RealSeemaDhaka's account, most of the tweets were about Yogi government, Hindu Ekta and 'Love Jihad'. The archive of the Twitter handle can be found here.





However, Seema Dhaka tweeted through her husband Anit Dhaka's account to inform that she is not on Twitter. She tweeted to complain about one of the Twitter accounts @SeemaDhaka0 and called it fake. She also said that she may initiate police action against the fake account.

In her tweet through her husband's account she said, "ये एक फर्जी एकाउंट खोला गया है अगर जल्द ही इसे डिलीट ना किया गया तो इस पर कानूनी कार्यवाही की जा सकती है। अब जिस एकाउंट से मैं ट्विट कर रही हूँ ये मेरे हसबैंड का एकाउंट है। मैं अभी तक twitter पे नही हूँ और ये बातें मैं सभी मीडिया चैनलों को भी बता चुकी हूँ।" (Translates in English as, "This fake account has been opened and if it is not deleted soon, legal action can be taken against it. Now I am tweeting through my Husband's account. I am not on twitter yet and I have told the same to all media channels as well.")



ये एक फर्जी एकाउंट खोला गया है अगर जल्द ही इसे डिलीट ना किया गया तो इस पर कानूनी कार्यवाही की जा सकती है। अब जिस एकाउंट से मैं ट्विट कर रही हूँ ये मेरे हसबैंड का एकाउंट है। मैं अभी तक twitter पे नही हूँ और ये बातें मैं सभी मीडिया चैनलों को भी बता चुकी हूँ। #SeemaDhaka — ANIT DHAKA (@anitk1230) November 20, 2020

AltNews talked to Seema Dhaka and she confirmed that she doesn't have a Twitter account.

Hence, Twitter handles created in the name of Seema Dhaka are fake.

