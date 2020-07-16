Fact Check: Did Russian University Complete Clinical Trials Of COVID-19 Vaccine?

As the world races to contain the spread of the contagious Coronavirus, the scientists across the globe are searching for a cure or a vaccine.



In light of this, social media is abuzz with the news that Sechenov University in Russia has completed clinical trials of their COVID-19 vaccine. It is also being suggested that this is the first vaccine to complete human trials.





The Russian Embassy in India on Twitter made similar claims.



🦠#Sechenov University has successfully completed tests on volunteers of the world's first vaccine against #COVID19.



"The #vaccine is safe. The volunteers will be discharged on July 15 and July 20", chief researcher Elena Smolyarchuk told TASS ➡️ https://t.co/jVrmWbLvwX pic.twitter.com/V8bon4lieR — Russia in India (@RusEmbIndia) July 12, 2020

Wire agency IANS and ANI reported that Sechenov University in Russia has completed clinical trials of the COVID-19 vaccine.

#Russia has become the first nation to complete clinical trials of the #Covid19 vaccine on humans, and the results have proven the medication's effectiveness, the media reported on Sunday.#COVIDー19 #Covid_19



Photo: IANS pic.twitter.com/Uy1U8g1gq7 — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) July 12, 2020





Claim:



Sechenov University in Russia has completed clinical trials of the COVID-19 vaccine. Fact Check: The claim is false. According to the World Health Organisation, Clinical trials are a type of research that studies new tests and treatments and evaluates their effects on human health outcomes. Further, Clinical trials are carefully designed, reviewed and completed, and need to be approved before they can start. There are 4 phases of biomedical clinical trials: Phase I studies usually test new drugs for the first time in a small group of people to evaluate a safe dosage range and identify side effects. Phase II studies test treatments that have been found to be safe in phase I but now need a larger group of human subjects to monitor for any adverse effects. Phase III studies are conducted on larger populations and in different regions and countries and are often the step right before a new treatment is approved. Phase IV studies take place after country approval and there is a need for further testing in a wide population over a longer timeframe. According to a report by Firstpost, the vaccine is being developed and produced by the Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology along with the Russian defence ministry. The trials of this vaccine are being conducted in the Sechenov University. Reportedly, the vaccine is still in the first stage which has been split into two halves. ClinicalTrials.gov, a registry of ongoing clinical studies run by the US National Library of Medicine lists the Sechenov study as a two-stage Phase I trial of the drug Gam-COVID-Vac Lyo. Below is a screenshot:





According to the registry, the trial is "An Open Study of the Safety, Tolerability and Immunogenicity of the Drug "Gam-COVID-Vac Lyo" Lyophilizate for the Preparation of a Solution for Intramuscular Injection With the Participation of Healthy Volunteers"



It is noteworthy to mention that the estimated date of completion of the study is August 15, 2020. Below is a screenshot from the registry:





Further, a document issued by WHO on 'Draft landscape of COVID-19 candidate vaccines' shows two ongoing trials by the Gamaleya Research Institute as being Phase-I trials.



Below is a screenshot:





The website of Sechenov University says that the university 'recruited 38 healthy volunteers for the trial. The first group (18 people) was vaccinated on 18 June, and the second (20 people) — on 23 June'.

