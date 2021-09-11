Viral Photo Showing Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince In A Saffron Robe Is Photoshopped

A photo of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi shaking hands with Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is viral on social media. The picture shows the prince wearing a saffron robe with inscriptions of Hindu deities and hymns.

The photo is viral on Facebook.

A user wrote in Hindi, "जय हो मोदी जी अरब के शेखो को भी भगवा मय कर दिया, जय राम जी (Translation: Jai ho modi ji has saffronised the sheikhs of Arabia, jai ram ji)".









The picture is viral with the same narrative on Twitter as well.







Claim:

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan wears a saffron robe while meeting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The viral picture is photoshopped.

The photo obviously looks photoshopped, but people are still falling for it. We did a Google reverse image search of the viral photo and found several media reports of August 2019 that used the same picture while reporting Narendra Modi's visit to UAE.

The National News reported that Indian PM Narendra Modi received the UAE's highest civilian honour, the Order of Zayed, at the Presidential Palace on 24 August 2019.

The Arabian Business reported that Indian PM Narendra Modi received the UAE's highest civilian honour in recognition of his distinguished leadership in developing relations between India and UAE.

Other media reports like Gulf News, Geo TV, India Today, and Free Press Journal used the picture.

We searched on Youtube using a few keywords and found a video report by the Hindustan Times published on 24 August 2019. The report titled "PM Modi conferred with UAE's highest civilian award by Crown Prince" carried visuals of the award ceremony similar to the viral photo.

We searched on Twitter using similar keywords and found a set of photos shared by Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince on 25 August 2019. He shared pictures from the award ceremony where he is dressed in a traditional Arabic outfit. The tweet captioned the photos in Hindi, which translated to English, reads, "Mohamed bin Zayed awarded the Zayed Medal to the Indian Prime Minister for his role in promoting friendship and cooperation. A special commemorative stamp was released to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi in his presence".

मैत्री और सहयोग को बढ़ावा देने में भारतीय प्रधानमंत्री की भूमिका के लिए मोहम्मद बिन ज़ायद ने भारतीय प्रधानमंत्री को ज़ायद पदक से सम्मानित किया। इस अवसर पर उनकी उपस्थिति में महात्मा गांधी की 150 वीं जयंती के स्मरण में एक विशेष स्मारक टिकट का विमोचन किया गया। pic.twitter.com/zxtkVf6eDe — محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) August 24, 2019

UAE Embassy- New Delhi also shared the photos on Twitter from the same event. They wrote, "His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan presents Indian Prime Minister @narendramodi with the Zayed Medal in recognition of his role in promoting friendship and cooperation".

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan presents Indian Prime Minister @narendramodi with the Zayed Medal in recognition of his role in promoting friendship and cooperation pic.twitter.com/sfhqp8mkTq — UAE Embassy-Newdelhi (@UAEembassyIndia) August 24, 2019

Clearly, a photoshopped picture of Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is shared with a false narrative. Hence, the viral claim is false.

