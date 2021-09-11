All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Viral Photo Showing Abu Dhabis Crown Prince In A Saffron Robe Is Photoshopped

Image Credit: Twitter

Fact Check
The Logical Indian Crew

Viral Photo Showing Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince In A Saffron Robe Is Photoshopped

Jakir Hassan

Writer: Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

India,  11 Sep 2021 11:17 AM GMT

Editor : Bharat Nayak | 

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor - Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

See article by Bharat Nayak

Creatives : Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

The photo clearly looks photoshopped but people are still falling for it and sharing the photo saying how PM Modi has saffronised the Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince. The original photo is from a 2019 event held during PM Narendra Modi's UAE visit.

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

A photo of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi shaking hands with Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is viral on social media. The picture shows the prince wearing a saffron robe with inscriptions of Hindu deities and hymns.

The photo is viral on Facebook.

A user wrote in Hindi, "जय हो मोदी जी अरब के शेखो को भी भगवा मय कर दिया, जय राम जी (Translation: Jai ho modi ji has saffronised the sheikhs of Arabia, jai ram ji)".



Image Credit: Facebook
Image Credit: Facebook

The picture is viral with the same narrative on Twitter as well.


Claim:

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan wears a saffron robe while meeting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The viral picture is photoshopped.

The photo obviously looks photoshopped, but people are still falling for it. We did a Google reverse image search of the viral photo and found several media reports of August 2019 that used the same picture while reporting Narendra Modi's visit to UAE.

The National News reported that Indian PM Narendra Modi received the UAE's highest civilian honour, the Order of Zayed, at the Presidential Palace on 24 August 2019.

Image Credit: National News
Image Credit: National News

The Arabian Business reported that Indian PM Narendra Modi received the UAE's highest civilian honour in recognition of his distinguished leadership in developing relations between India and UAE.

Image Credit: Arabian News
Image Credit: Arabian News

Other media reports like Gulf News, Geo TV, India Today, and Free Press Journal used the picture.

We searched on Youtube using a few keywords and found a video report by the Hindustan Times published on 24 August 2019. The report titled "PM Modi conferred with UAE's highest civilian award by Crown Prince" carried visuals of the award ceremony similar to the viral photo.

We searched on Twitter using similar keywords and found a set of photos shared by Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince on 25 August 2019. He shared pictures from the award ceremony where he is dressed in a traditional Arabic outfit. The tweet captioned the photos in Hindi, which translated to English, reads, "Mohamed bin Zayed awarded the Zayed Medal to the Indian Prime Minister for his role in promoting friendship and cooperation. A special commemorative stamp was released to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi in his presence".

UAE Embassy- New Delhi also shared the photos on Twitter from the same event. They wrote, "His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan presents Indian Prime Minister @narendramodi with the Zayed Medal in recognition of his role in promoting friendship and cooperation".

Clearly, a photoshopped picture of Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is shared with a false narrative. Hence, the viral claim is false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Idol Of Hindu Deity Nandi Discovered While Digging Around Mosque? No, Viral Claim Is False!

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Jakir Hassan
,
Editor : Bharat Nayak
,
Creatives : Jakir Hassan
narendra modi 
PM Modi 
India 
Saudi Arab 
Prince 
Saffron 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact Events Testimonials
Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Correction Policy Sponsored Content Policy Editorial Policy Non Partisanship
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X