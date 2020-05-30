Fact Check: Did A Swarm Of Blackbirds Recently Launch An Attack In Saudi Arabia?

A video of a swarm of blackbirds outside a Walmart store is being circulated on social media platforms with the claim that it is of a recent incident in Saudi Arabia.

The video shows a swarm of blackbirds descending on a car parked outside a supermarket.



The video clip is being shared at a time when there are reports of the worst locust attack in 27 years in a few states of North India. Claim: Video shows a swarm of blackbirds attack on cars at a parking lot in Saudi Arabia. Fact Check: The claim is false. A Google Reverse Image search was done by breaking the video into individual frames and using InVid. This led to a Facebook post shared by Daily Mail which had the viral video. This post was shared on April 18.

The video mentions at 21 seconds that the location of the video is HMart in Texas. It was credited to a website called Viral Hog.

The original video was uploaded by Viral Hog on April 17.





According to the description of the video, the incident occurred on December 6, 2016.



"I left H-mart and was returning to my car with groceries. I noticed the birds were very noisy as I was leaving, but the sky wasn't filled with them as bad as shown in the video. I got to my car while some people waiting at the entrance of the building watching. They were smart for waiting because in the next minute, my car got pooped on big time. As you can see, the area filled with birds very quickly. Apparently, these are blackbirds and they gather just as the sun goes down. I don't know the exact scientific reason for it, but there is one and it happens often. I remember seeing groups of birds like this a lot when I was younger, but it was never ever this many!," reads the description of the video.

Comparison of Scenes Of Viral And Original Video Below is a screenshot of the original video uploaded by Viral Hog.





Below is a screenshot from the viral video.





The comparison shows that both videos are the same.



Comparison of location Below is a screenshot from Google street of view of the location of the video.





Below is a screenshot from the viral video.







Therefore, it can be ascertained that the location of the viral video is H Mart in Texas and the video is old.

