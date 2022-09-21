All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Satirical Piece On Bhagwant Mann Claiming Punjab CM Was Thrown Out Of A Plane For Being Drunk Goes Viral

Image Credit: Twitter, Bhagwant Mann/Wikipedia

Fact Check

Satirical Piece On Bhagwant Mann Claiming Punjab CM Was Thrown Out Of A Plane For Being Drunk Goes Viral

Jakir Hassan

Writer: Jakir Hassan  (Digital Journalist) 

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

Punjab,  21 Sep 2022 4:36 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

We found that the viral image was circulated by a user who attached a disclaimer stating that the post is satirical in nature. Lufthansa, the airline transporting Bhagwant Mann, noted that the flight from Frankfurt to Delhi departed later due to a delayed inbound flight and an aircraft change.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

A clipping from a newspaper claiming that Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was deboarded from a plane due to his alleged inebriated state is going viral across social media.

As per media reports, Bhagwant Mann was on a trip to Germany from September 11 to 18. His departure was delayed as he was reportedly in 'an inebriated state.' However, the Aam Aadmi Party strongly denied the reports, stating that Mann was not deplaned at the Frankfurt airport.

Claim:

The viral image shows what seems to be a clipping from a newspaper titled, 'The German Times.' The newspaper article is titled, 'Drunk Bhagwant Mann thrown out of plane,' and the author of the article is credited as Daniel Schutz.

The purported article states that Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was deplaned from a Delhi-bound Lufthansa flight in Frankfurt because he was not found fit to travel. The image is viral across Twitter.


Prashant Umrao, Uttar Pradesh media panellist, has also shared the viral image, which was later deleted. The translated caption reads, "Congratulations to the public of Delhi and Punjab. The conversations about Punjab CM have now reached Germany too." He later deleted his tweet. Below you can see the screenshot.


B Linagrajan, the Youth Congress President, has shared the viral image with the claim, "Dear Punjabis once the world saw Punjab as a brave land and now it gets to known as state of Alcohol.. When you choose a drunkard instead of a Good leader."

The post is viral across Facebook with this caption in Hindi, "Greetings to the people of Delhi and Punjab. Discussions of the Chief Minister of Aam Aadmi Party reached Germany."

Image Credit: Facebook
Image Credit: Facebook

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact-check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The viral news clip is satirical in nature.

We conducted a keyword search with the same set of keywords and came across this article on India Narrative published on September 18, 2022. The article had the same content as the purported article in the viral claim.

Image Credit: Indian Narrative
Image Credit: Indian Narrative

While browsing through the purported German Times article, we found a statement towards the end stating, "This article is for satire." A social media handle @BeingBHK was also attached along with the statement.

Image Credit: Facebook
Image Credit: Facebook

We conducted a keyword search for this account on social media and came across this account on Twitter.

The user had posted the same viral image with the caption, "Thank you "The German Times." In the description of their Twitter handle, they mention, "Threads, Memes, Cartoons, Satire."

Image Credit: Twitter
Image Credit: Twitter

We then conducted a keyword search with the author's name of the purported article on The German Times website. The name 'Daniel Schutz' did not bring up any results.


We scanned the website for any recent reports related to Bhagwant Mann and were not able to find any reports related to the Punjab CM. We were not able to find any reports connected to the deboarding of the CM either.

In our Fact Check, we came across a query on Twitter asked by user @NilanjanS inquiring whether Bhagwant Mann was drunk or not. In reply, Lufthansa News, a verified Twitter handle representing Lufthansa airlines.

"Our flight from Frankfurt to Delhi departed later than originally planned due to a delayed inbound flight and an aircraft change. Best regards"

Malvinder Singh Kang, Chief Spokesperson of AAP Punjab, called the incident as "fake news" and an attempt to "malign" the CM.

We also came across a tweet by The Hindu, which quoted Chander Suta Dogra, the AAP's director of media communication. Dogra said, "Mr. Mann was a little unwell and he would catch a flight later tonight from Frankfurt and would be back."

Conclusion:

In our Fact Check, we found that the viral image was circulated by a user who attached a disclaimer stating that the post is satirical in nature. Lufthansa, the airline transporting Bhagwant Mann, noted that the flight from Frankfurt to Delhi departed later due to a delayed inbound flight and an aircraft change.

AAP members refuted these allegations stating that Mann was a little unwell. Thus, we found that the news clipping circulating on social media regarding Mann was false.


If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Video Of Man Offering Prayer In Vajrasana Position Goes Viral With False Communal Claim

Contributors Suggest Correction
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Jakir Hassan
Bhagwant Mann 
Punjab 
CM 
Drunk 
Germany 
Satirical Piece 
False Claim 

Must Reads

Indian Army Begins Process To Erase British Colonial Past; To Review Unit Names, Uniform
After Chandigarh University, Massive Protest Breaks Out At LPU Over 21-Year-Old Student's Suicide
Who Was Narayana Guru? Philosopher Who Replaced Brahminical Notion Of Hindu Religion With An Ezhava Idol
Satirical Piece On Bhagwant Mann Claiming Punjab CM Was Thrown Out Of A Plane For Being Drunk Goes Viral
Similar Posts
Video Of Man Offering Prayer In Vajrasana Position Goes Viral With False Communal Claim
Fact Check

Video Of Man Offering Prayer In Vajrasana Position Goes Viral With False Communal Claim

Jakir Hassan
Waqf Boards Illegally Encroached On Lands In India? No, Viral Claim Is False!
Fact Check

Waqf Boards Illegally Encroached On Lands In India? No, Viral Claim Is False!

Jakir Hassan
Is This Picture Of Smriti Irani Watching Bharat Jodo Yatra With Liquor Real? No, Viral Photo Is Morphed
Fact Check

Is This Picture Of Smriti Irani Watching Bharat Jodo Yatra With 'Liquor' Real? No, Viral Photo Is...

Shivam Singh
Akhilesh Yadav And Congress Twitter Handle Shares An Old Video To Target Recent Cheetah Project
Fact Check

Akhilesh Yadav And Congress Twitter Handle Shares An Old Video To Target Recent Cheetah Project

Jakir Hassan
Did Someone Die & Eight Female Students Attempt Suicide At Chandigarh University MMS Leak Case? No, Viral Claim Is Misleading!
Fact Check

Did Someone Die & Eight Female Students Attempt Suicide At Chandigarh University MMS Leak Case? No,...

Jakir Hassan

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X