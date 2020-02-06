Fact Check: Sambit Patra Shares Video Claiming AAP Leader Wants 'Sharia' When He Actually Said 'Zaria'

BJP national spokesperson and controversy's favourite child, Sambit Patra, has tweeted a video which has been shared over 14,000 times and received almost 30,000 likes.

"अल्लाह ने तय कर दिया है की इन ज़ालिमों का ख़ात्मा होगा ..हम शरिया बनेंगे ..कहीं न कहीं से शुरुआत तो होती ही है .."

AAP का अमानतउल्लाह खान

दोस्तों ये है AAP के विचार

अब ज़रा आप भी सोचिए ..सब अल्लाह ही तय करेंगे या आप भी कुछ तय करेंगे?

आप शरिया बनना चाहतें है या नहीं?? pic.twitter.com/v2nRfESBBF — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) February 5, 2020

Needless to say, the video has now gone viral.

BJP national secretary Y Satya Kumar and filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri took to Twitter to further propagate Patra's video.

अल्लाह ने तय कर दिया है की इन ज़ालिमों का ख़ात्मा होगा..

हम शरिया बनेंगे ..

कहीं न कहीं से शुरुआत तो होती ही है ..



Watch this from AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan.



He is heading hatred gang of Kejriwal.



Think and decide..#ShaheenBaghProtest pic.twitter.com/40nUPBheaU — Y. Satya Kumar (@satyakumar_y) February 5, 2020





Kudrati bhashan.



In zaalimon ko khatm karenge... Hum Shariya banenge - Amantullah khan of AAP. pic.twitter.com/hfOhwpxa4T — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) February 5, 2020

The video shows Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Okhla, Amanatullah Khan, giving a speech.



Patra has very conveniently claimed that Amanatullah Khan has spoken of 'sharia.'

"Allah has decided that these abusers will be eradicated .. We will become Sharia .. Somewhere there is a beginning .. AAP's Amanatullah Khan Friends," Patra wrote in his tweet.

Patra then went on to point a finger at AAP, saying that this is the belief of the party.

"Do you want to become Sharia or not?" Patra said, concluding his tweet.

Claim:

Sambit Patra has claimed that AAP's Amanatullah Khan has spoken of implementing 'sharia' in his speech.

Fact Check

The claim with which this video is being shared is completely false.

In the clip shared by Patra, the watermark of 'Breaking News Express' can be seen.

YouTube search with the keywords 'Breaking News Express Amanatullah Khan', gives the original video titled 'AMANULLAH KHAN, JAMIA MLA, WARNS ABOUT CAA, NRC & NPR', which was uploaded by the channel on February 2, 2020.

This video shows a longer and clearer version of Khan's speech.



At 3 minutes 40 seconds, Khan can be heard saying, "Hum Zaria Banenge Inshallah", which roughly translated as "we'll be instrumental in making the start."

Ergo, Khan actually said "Hum zariya (which means a way or a process) banenge" and not "hum shariya banenge."

"It has to start from somewhere, today Shaheen Bagh has awakened the whole world Inshallah. We will become instrumental in making the beginning Inshallah," Khan said in his speech.

In the original version of the election campaign speech, Khan is heard asking for votes from the people.

He further adds that Allah has decided who will emerge victorious, who will be insulted and who will take the honours.

Therefore, the video is clearly being shared with a false claim and Khan has not made any communal remarks or said that people will come under Sharia.

The video is being shared amidst the electoral battle over the Delhi assembly.

Delhi goes to the polls on 8 February.

