Samajwadi Party MLA Thrashed A Police Officer? No, Video Viral With False Claim!

A video of a group of men thrashing a police officer is viral on social media. The video shows a man wearing spectacles dragging and slapping the police officer on the road while others try to control him. The video is shared claiming that the man beating the policeman is Salim Haider, a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Mukhtar Ganj constituency and belongs to Samajwadi Party (SP).

A Facebook user shared the video and captioned it in Hindi, "ये हैं मुख्तारगंज से सपा विधायक सलीम हैदर साथ मे रामकृपाल यादव ,कैसे बीच सड़क पर पुलिस आफिसर को थप्पड़ मार रहे हैं,यदि सपा सरकार आ गयी तो क्या हाल होगा।"

[English translation: This is the SP MLA from Mukhtarganj, Salim Haider, along with Ramkripal Yadav, how they are slapping the police officer on the middle of the road. What will happen if the SP government comes to power].

A Twitter user shared the video and captioned it in Hindi, "#uppolice मुख्तार गंज सपा विधायक सलीम हैदर अपने आप को खली की औलाद समझ कर एक पुलिस अधिकारी को ऐसे मार रहा है जैसे इसका गुलाम है अभी तो इनकी सरकार नही है अगर बन जाए तो आम आदमी का क्या होगा आप सभी समझदार है".



[English translation- Mukhtar Ganj SP MLA Salim Haider, considering himself as Khali's child, is thrashing a police officer as if he is a slave. Now he does not have his government. If it is formed, then what will happen to the common man. You all are intelligent]

The video is viral on Facebook with the same narrative.

Claim:

Salim Haider, an MLA from Mukhtar Ganj, belongs to SP and manhandled a police officer.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it false. SP does not have any MLA naming Salim Haider, and there is no assembly constituency naming Mukhtar Ganj.

We searched on Google using relevant keywords, which led us to some media articles that reported the incident.

According to a Times of India report, the incident happened in Niralanagar, Lucknow, on 2 December. The report identifies the police officer as Vinod Kumar, a sub-inspector ranked police officer deployed in Pilibhit Kotwali, and the spectacled man as Ashish Shukla. A complaint has been lodged against Ashish Shukla, Priyank Mathur, Pravendra Kumar, Pranjul Mathur and other unidentified persons.

Sub-inspector Vinod Kumar had come to Lucknow to meet the state minority commission officials and was carrying related documents. While passing through Niralanagar, his car hit the vehicle of one of the accused, which led to conflict.

Other media outlets like India Today and Times Now reported the incident.

We searched on YouTube using relevant keywords, which led us to several media videos that reported the incident. A verified channel 'Jantantra TV' carried an official statement of Prachi Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police, north zone, on the incident. Nowhere it is mentioned that the accused belongs to the Samajwadi Party.

In conclusion, the video is viral with a false claim that it shows Salim Haider, an MLA from Mukhtar Ganj, belonging to SP, manhandling a police officer. However, the accused is Ashish Shukla, who thrashed Vinod Kumar, a sub-inspector ranked police officer deployed in Pilibhit Kotwali, who had come to Lucknow. Therefore, the video is viral with a false claim in the backdrop of the Uttar Pradesh state elections due next year.



If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Video Of A Group Of Men Attacking A Guy Shared With A False Communal Claim