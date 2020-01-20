Fact Check: Fake Quote Claiming 'Muslims Are Terrorists By Ideology' Shared As Salman Rushdie's Statement Once Again

World-renowned author Salman Rushdie has become the latest victim of fake news. A Facebook post with an alleged quote by Rushdie has emerged on social media. The quote claims "मुसलमान चाहे पाकिस्तानी हो या भारतीय, अनपढ़ हो या सुशिक्षित, गरीब हो या अमीर 99% मुसलमान सोच से कट्टर आतंकवादी ही होते हैं, चाहे वह भाईचारे का कितना ही दिखावा करे।" (Be they Pakistani or Indian, illiterate or educated, poor or rich, 99% Muslims are terrorists by thought, even if they make a show of brotherhood).

The quote has gone viral on both Twitter and Facebook.