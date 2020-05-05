Fact Check

Fact Check: Tweeple Character Assassinate Safoora Zargar, Spread Fake Rumours About Her Pregnancy

Safoora is a 27-year-old M.Phil. student from Jamia Millia Islamia. She was arrested by the Delhi Police's special cell on April 10.

The Logical Indian Crew
Delhi   |   5 May 2020 2:37 PM GMT / Updated : 2020-05-05T20:32:11+05:30
Writer : Aditi Chattopadhyay | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Abhishek M
Fact Check: Tweeple Character Assassinate Safoora Zargar, Spread Fake Rumours About Her Pregnancy

Image credit: Hrishikesh Sharma/Facebook, Manoj Kumar Azad/Twitter

A social media campaign to malign Jamia Millia Islamia student, Safoora Zargar, claims that she is unmarried and was found to be two months pregnant after she was arrested on April 10.


Most of the posts were on the offensive side, The Logical Indian finds it in poor taste to reproduce them. All of the posts mocked her pregnancy and the fact that she had been a part of the anti-CAA protests at Shaheen Bagh.

Safoora is a 27-year-old M.Phil. student from Jamia Millia Islamia. She was arrested by the Delhi Police's special cell on April 10.

According to a report by The Hindu, Zargar who was 14-weeks pregnant at that time, was arrested and sent to judicial custody on April 10 based on an FIR which accused her of participating in anti-CAA and NRC protests at the Jaffrabad metro station, prior to riots breaking out in the area.

Reportedly, at her bail hearing on April 13, bail was granted on the grounds of her pregnancy, other medical conditions, however, as the bail hearing was underway, Zargar was remanded under another FIR, which slapped her with the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Claim:

(1) Safoora Zargar is unmarried.

(2) She was found to be pregnant after her arrest on April 10.

Fact Check:

The claim is absolutely false and disgusting.

Speaking to The Logical Indian, a fellow student at Jamia Millia Islamia, Monika said that Safoor got married on October 10, 2018.

Monika used to live in the same hostel as Safoora which was the Bi Amma Hostel, Jamia Hall of Girls' Residence.

There are Facebook posts with pictures from her wedding in 2018.



According to a report by Al Jazeera, Zargar had fainted after being caught in a scuffle between the police and students and had to be hospitalised briefly, on February 10.

In fact, there are several news reports available which mentioned about her pregnancy at the time she was arrested.

Therefore, it is clear that her pregnancy was already known at the time she was arrested.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343

Also Read: Delhi: Schoolboy In Custody, 20 Others Identified For Glorying 'Gang-Rape' On 'Bois Locker Room' Group

Claim Review :  (1) Safoora Zargar is unmarried. (2) She was found to be pregnant after her arrest on April 10.
Claimed By :  Twitter Posts
Fact Check :  False
Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Aditi Chattopadhyay

Aditi Chattopadhyay

Trainee Digital Journalist

"I like to read, cook my own food and note down witty lines. Fact checking reminds of the time when I was a kid and would go hunting for whatever caught my fancy in that moment."

Prateek Gautam

Prateek Gautam

Digital Editor

I'm a free soul with the firm belief that journalism, apart from politics, should stand for social cause and environment.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Trainee Creative Producer

"Engineer by education, creative producer by profession, Photoshop interests me, travelling makes me happy, its a whole new world there every day"

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian