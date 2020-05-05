Fact Check: Tweeple Character Assassinate Safoora Zargar, Spread Fake Rumours About Her Pregnancy

A social media campaign to malign Jamia Millia Islamia student, Safoora Zargar, claims that she is unmarried and was found to be two months pregnant after she was arrested on April 10.

Safura Zargar, a law student of unmarried Jamia, who is currently lodged in Tihar Jail, came to the fore regarding the incitement of riot in Shahin Bagh, Delhi. When the #corona test was done in the jail, she turned out to be two months pregnant #mondaythoughts #MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/jch5oKtYJy — Jasleen kaur (@Jasleen_Kaur11) May 4, 2020





Most of the posts were on the offensive side, The Logical Indian finds it in poor taste to reproduce them. All of the posts mocked her pregnancy and the fact that she had been a part of the anti-CAA protests at Shaheen Bagh.

Safoora is a 27-year-old M.Phil. student from Jamia Millia Islamia. She was arrested by the Delhi Police's special cell on April 10. According to a report by The Hindu, Zargar who was 14-weeks pregnant at that time, was arrested and sent to judicial custody on April 10 based on an FIR which accused her of participating in anti-CAA and NRC protests at the Jaffrabad metro station, prior to riots breaking out in the area. Reportedly, at her bail hearing on April 13, bail was granted on the grounds of her pregnancy, other medical conditions, however, as the bail hearing was underway, Zargar was remanded under another FIR, which slapped her with the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Claim: (1) Safoora Zargar is unmarried. (2) She was found to be pregnant after her arrest on April 10. Fact Check: The claim is absolutely false and disgusting. Speaking to The Logical Indian, a fellow student at Jamia Millia Islamia, Monika said that Safoor got married on October 10, 2018. Monika used to live in the same hostel as Safoora which was the Bi Amma Hostel, Jamia Hall of Girls' Residence. There are Facebook posts with pictures from her wedding in 2018.









According to a report by Al Jazeera, Zargar had fainted after being caught in a scuffle between the police and students and had to be hospitalised briefly, on February 10.