Video Of Sadhus Thrashed In MP On Suspicion Of Child Kidnapping Shared As Delhi

A video of two sadhus thrashed by a crowd on suspicion of child kidnapping is shared on social media claiming the video to be of Delhi. In the 11-second-long clip, two sadhus are sitting in a car and are beaten up by a mob surrounding their vehicle. The man making the video can be heard saying in Hindi, which roughly translates to English, "We have caught child kidnappers. They appear as sadhus but are actually child thieves".

The video is shared with a text in Hindi, "आज पकाड़ लिया दिल्ली में" (Caught in Delhi today).

A Facebook user shared this video and captioned, "ye bacha chor hey kishi ko dikhe to turant camplent kare" (They are child kidnappers; if anyone sees them complain immediately). At the time of writing this report, the video has garnered over 16 thousand likes and 22 lakh views.

A Facebook page 'Bollywood' shared this video and captioned, "यह लोग कार में बैठ कर उन बच्चों को पकड़ते थे जो अकेले होते थे आज इनको दिल्ली में पकड़ लिया है लानत है ऐसे लोगों पर" (These people used to sit in the car and catch the children who used to be alone, today they have been caught in Delhi, curse on such people).







Claim:

A video of sadhus shared with the claim that they are child kidnappers who have been caught in Delhi.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it misleading as the incident took place on 19 July, and the video is originally from Dhar, Madhya Pradesh.

We did a Google reverse image by using screenshots from the viral video. We found that the incident was reported by a YouTube channel, 'Khabar Madhya Pradesh' on 22 July 2021. The video is titled "DHAR - रास्ता पूछ रहे थे कार सवार साधु, बच्चा चोर समझकर भीड़ ने की पिटाई,देखें वीडियो" (DHAR - The car rider sadhus were asking the way, the mob thrashed thinking them of child thieves, watch video).

Taking a cue from here, we searched for other media coverage of the same incident. We found a news report of Aaj Tak dated 20 July 2021, and it states that the incident took place in Dhannad village of Dhar, Madhya Pradesh. The sadhus were on the way to Indore when they lost their way and asked kids on the road to help with direction. The kids got scared seeing the sadhus and started running away. The crowd suspected the car-riding sadhus to be child kidnappers and beat them up.



According to a news report of News 18 dated 20 July 2021, the innocent sadhus pleaded but were ignored by the angry crowd. The sadhus were ultimately rescued by some people who also informed the police.



Dainik Bhaskar also published a video report on the incident. A part of 10 seconds has been cut from the same video report and shared as Delhi.

According to media reports, both the sadhus were going to Indore via Pithampur. One of them is from Madhya Pradesh, while the other is from Rajasthan.



Therefore, we can conclude that the viral video is of Dhar, Madhya Pradesh, where two sadhus were thrashed on suspicion of child kidnapping. The video is viral with a false claim; it has no connection to Delhi, as claimed while sharing it.

