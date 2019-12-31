Five Times Jaggi Vasudev Got Facts Wrong In His Pro-CAA Speech

In an attempt to show that dissent against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register Of Citizens (NRC) is minuscule in nature, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has kick-started social media campaigns with the hashtag #IndiaSupportsCAA.

In his continued efforts to garner support for CAA, the PM on Monday, December 30, tweeted a video of spiritual guru Jaggi Vasudev, calling it his “lucid explanation of aspects relating to CAA and more.”

“He provides historical context, brilliantly highlights our culture of brotherhood. He also calls out the misinformation by vested interest groups. #IndiaSupportsCAA,” read the PM’s tweet.

The same video was also tweeted by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

“Stop believing lies and half-truths on CAA. Here is a very well articulated explanation by @SadhguruJV ji. I urge everyone, especially the youth, to watch and get a historical perspective on why we need CAA. Do share it with others too. #IndiaSupportsCAA,” Shah said in the tweet.

In the video originally posted on Jaggi Vasudev’s Youtube channel, Jaggi Vasudev is addressing a gathering when one of the attendees raised a question about CAA.

However, in his over 20-minute long reply, he made several claims that are factually incorrect. This is not surprising as he started his speech by saying “I have not read the Act fully. I only know it from the newspapers and whatever else is generally out there.”

Yet, he chose to give his opinions, which can influence millions of his followers.

The Logical Indian team fact-checked some of his statements on CAA and NRC.

Claims

“Hindu marriage is not legal in Pakistan. I was just surprised that there is such a law. I have not made a study of it, I must check it out. Somebody must check this out properly. But I enquired and a few other people confirmed it is so. I am not 100 per cent on this.” “In my opinion, CAA is too little compassion, coming too late. This Bill is only focused on religious persecution. You may have some other trouble, and you may want to come here, that’s not allowed.” “The police didn’t use their firepower; that is a lot of restraint. Otherwise, people would have died in big numbers.” NRC is a necessity, “there is an NRC in every nation.” The government has given various options to register yourself including birth certificate, Aadhar card, election ID.

Fact-Check

1. Pakistan Parliament Passed Law In 2017, Recognising Hindu Marriages

In a landmark decision, the then Pakistan President Mamnoon Hussain had signed off on The Hindu Marriage Bill 2017 on March 2017, making it a law. As per the law, Hindus, a minority in Pakistan, can marry according to their customs and rituals in the country. The law was the result of three-year-long efforts by the Ministry of Human Rights.

2. CAA Does Not Say ‘Religious Persecution’

While many, along with Jaggi Vasudev, have claimed that CAA is for Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Christians and Parsis facing religious persecution in neighbouring countries of Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, CAA does not mention ‘religious persecution’ anywhere.

3.Videos Of Police Brutality Widely Circulated

While Jaggi Vasudev claimed that police used a lot of restraint while dealing with the protesters, videos that have surfaced on social media say otherwise. Throughout the anti-CAA protests across the nation, there have been several instances where police lathi-charged on protesters, fired at protesters and vandalised properties. According to The Indian Express, in Uttar Pradesh alone, 14 people lost lives due to bullet injuries.

4. Confusion Over Whether NRC Will Be Implemented Or Not

Jaggi Vasudev’s statement that NRC is there in every nation and that it is a necessity is in contradiction to PM Modi’s statements that the BJP government had not announced any NRC in the country. Jaggi Vasudev’s statement holds importance considering PM Modi tweeted his speech.

Ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, PM Modi addressed a huge gathering at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi on December 23, where he said that there has been no discussion on NRC since BJP came to power in 2014. He also added that BJP only followed the Supreme Court directive to implement NRC in Assam.

Here we can’t entirely say Jaggi Vasudev’s statement is right or wrong as there is confusion between even the BJP’s leadership on whether NRC is going to be implemented or not.

5.HM Amit Shah Said Aadhar Not Valid For NRC

Jaggi Vasudev’s statements that Aadhar and Voter ID serves as a valid proof for NRC is in contradiction to Amit Shah’s previous statement, where he said that ‘Aadhar does not decide citizenship.’

In an interview with Times Now on December 17, Shah said that voter ID card and other government documents do not prove citizenship.

“These do not decide citizenship. And Aadhaar does not decide citizenship at all,” he had said.

Conclusion

Several claims of Jaggi Vasudev, without even reading the new Citizenship Act, are not true. Unlike his claims, Hindu marriages are legal in Pakistan as per the Hindu Marriage Act 2017.

Sadguru’s statements that CAA is focused on religious persecution is completely wrong as there is no mention of ‘religious persecution’ in the Act. While he denied that police used firearms and showed maximum restraints, videos of various incidents of police brutality nullify his statements.

In contrast to his claims that Aadhar and Voter ID are valid proofs for NRC, Amit Shah said otherwise.

