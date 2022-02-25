Media Outlets Broadcast Video From Russia's Victory Day Air Show Rehearsal As Ongoing Invasion In Ukraine

Amid the ongoing invasion of Ukraine by Russia, several images and videos are being shared claiming to be from the conflict. In the same row, a video of fighter aircraft flying at a low altitude over a residential area was shared by Indian media outlets claiming that these are Russian planes flying over various cities in Ukraine.

Indian media outlets such as TimesNow, DNA, Zee News, among others, shared the video with a similar claim.

Times Now shared the video on Twitter and captioned, "Ukraine says 5 Russian planes, one helicopter shot down in Luhansk".

DNA also shared the video on Twitter and captioned it as a war update, "Russian fighter jets enter Ukraine, destroys Ukraine airbases, air defences".

Similarly, Zee News used the clip in one of its YouTube videos, referring to it as visuals from the Russia-Ukraine war zone.

Al-Resalah Press, a Palestinian news portal, shared the same video and captioned it in Arabic, which reads in English, "Russian warplanes flying over the Ukrainian capital Kyiv."

🎥 فيديو | مقاتلات حربية روسية تحلق في أجواء العاصمة الأوكرانية كييف.#روسيا_واوكرانيا pic.twitter.com/tU26XuU5rB — الرسالة للإعلام (@Alresalahpress) February 24, 2022

Claim:

Viral video of fighter aircraft is visuals of the ongoing Russian invasion in Ukraine.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The shared video is around two years old and was captured during Moscow's Russian air parade rehearsal.

We captured various keyframes of the shared video using the InVID tool and conducted a Google reverse image search. It led us to a YouTube channel, 'GoOn', which had published the more extended version of the shared video on May 4, 2020.

It was titled in Russian, which reads in English, "Parade rehearsal 04.05.2020. Air part. Flight of aircraft over Tushino".

The title suggests that the captured video shows a parade rehearsal dated May 4, 2020, and these aircraft flew over Tushino. We searched on the internet using specific keywords, such as the date and 'Tushino'. We found that Russia celebrates Victory Day on May 9 to commemorate the surrender of Nazi Germany in 1945, and the parade follows the celebrations. We also found that the video title mentions Tushino, a former village and town to the north of Moscow, Russia, where the video was captured during the parade rehearsal.

Another YouTube channel 'Lessony' also shared the same video on May 4, 2020, and captioned it "Flyby Moscow".

We also found a video report by the Moscow Times published on May 4, 2020, and titled, "Military planes fly over Moscow in Victory Day rehearsal".

Similar formations of aircraft and buildings can be spotted in all the previously published videos that have been mentioned above. Therefore, an old video from Russia's Victory Day celebration rehearsal parade is shared by Indian and International outlets with a false claim that it shows the visuals of the ongoing invasion in Ukraine.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Viral Video Shows Event Organised In Shivamogga After Death Of Bajrang Dal Member? No, Video Is Old