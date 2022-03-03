All section
Caste discrimination
No, Russia Did Not Ask Indians Stranded In Ukraine To Put Tricolor On Their Vehicles For Safe Passage

Image Credit: Twitter

Fact Check
The Logical Indian Crew

No, Russia Did Not Ask Indians Stranded In Ukraine To Put Tricolor On Their Vehicles For Safe Passage

Jakir Hassan

Writer: Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

India,  3 March 2022 11:18 AM GMT

Editor : Bharat Nayak 

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor - Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

See article by Bharat Nayak

Creatives : Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

To bolster the image of PM Modi, an image is viral in which it is being said that if Indians stuck in Ukraine put Indian flag on their vehicles and houses, then the Russian army won't harm them and instead help them evacuate. The text further says this is the power of 'Chaiwala'.

Amidst Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a lot of misinformation is being circulated. A graphic is being shared on social media with the claim that Russia has asked Indian citizens in Ukraine to put up the Indian national flag on their vehicles for their safe passage. A picture of Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu is put in the viral graphic. Along with it, it is written in Hindi, "यूक्रेन में जो भारतीय घर और गाड़ी पर तिरंगा लगा लेंगे, उनसे रूसी सैनिक कुछ नहीं कहेंगे। अलबत्ता उन्हें सुरक्षित स्थान पर स्वयं पहुंचाएगा रूस की सेना का खोजी दस्ता। Sergey Kuzhugetovich Shoigu – General of the Army of defence Russian Federation.|कुछ तो दम है हमारे चाय वाले में।"

[English Translation: Russian soldiers will not say anything to the Indians in Ukraine who will put the tricolour on their house and car. However, the search squad of the Russian army will take them to safe places themselves. Sergey Kuzhugetovich Shoigu – General of the Army of Defense Russian Federation.|Kuch toh dum hai hamare chai wala mein (referring to PM Modi).]


It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.

Image Credit: Facebook

Claim:

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu asked Indian citizens in Ukraine to put up the tricolour on their vehicles for safe passage.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. Russia did not issue any such advice.

During the initial investigation, we searched the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia and its official social media handles. However, we could not find any such information to ascertain the viral claim.

We then searched this detail on the website of the Defense Department of Russia and the Twitter handle of the Indian embassy in Russia. There too, we could not find any such information.

However, we did find a tweet of the Indian Embassy in Ukraine dated 25 February 2022 in which it was advised to put tricolour on their vehicles while entering the territory of Ukraine bordering Poland, Romania and Hungary. Apart from this, Indian citizens have also been advised to keep their passports, cash for essential expenses, and necessary items with them.

On searching more, we found several media reports in which it was told that the Indian embassy in Ukraine issued a fresh advisory for students and advised them to carry the national flag on their vehicles for safety. This can be seen in NDTV, ANI, TOI, The Print reports.

Image Credit: Times Of India


Our investigation shows that the claim of Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu asking Indian citizens in Ukraine to put up tricolours on their vehicles for their safe passage is false. The Russian government has issued no such advisory. It was Indian Embassy in Ukraine who advised Indian citizens stranded in Ukraine to put up the tricolour on their vehicles for safe passage. Hence, the viral claim is false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Old Video Of French Troop Fighting Taliban Falsely Shared As Ongoing Russia-Ukraine War

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Jakir Hassan
,
Editor : Bharat Nayak
,
Creatives : Jakir Hassan
Ukraine 
Russia 
War 
Defense 
Sergey Shoigu 
Advisory 
Tricolor 

