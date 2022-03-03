No, Russia Did Not Ask Indians Stranded In Ukraine To Put Tricolor On Their Vehicles For Safe Passage

Amidst Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a lot of misinformation is being circulated. A graphic is being shared on social media with the claim that Russia has asked Indian citizens in Ukraine to put up the Indian national flag on their vehicles for their safe passage. A picture of Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu is put in the viral graphic. Along with it, it is written in Hindi, "यूक्रेन में जो भारतीय घर और गाड़ी पर तिरंगा लगा लेंगे, उनसे रूसी सैनिक कुछ नहीं कहेंगे। अलबत्ता उन्हें सुरक्षित स्थान पर स्वयं पहुंचाएगा रूस की सेना का खोजी दस्ता। Sergey Kuzhugetovich Shoigu – General of the Army of defence Russian Federation.|कुछ तो दम है हमारे चाय वाले में।"

[English Translation: Russian soldiers will not say anything to the Indians in Ukraine who will put the tricolour on their house and car. However, the search squad of the Russian army will take them to safe places themselves. Sergey Kuzhugetovich Shoigu – General of the Army of Defense Russian Federation.|Kuch toh dum hai hamare chai wala mein (referring to PM Modi).]





यूक्रेन में जो भारतीय घर और गाड़ी पर तिरंगा लगा लेंगे, उनसे रूसी सैनिक कुछ नहीं कहेंगे। अलबत्ता उन्हें सुरक्षित स्थान पर स्वयं पहुंचाएगा रूस की सेना का खोजी दस्ता ।

Defence Russian Federation

Sergey Kuzhugetovich Shoigu - General of the Army

🚩कुछ तो दम है हमारे चाय वाले में ।🤟 pic.twitter.com/RBlvSfQHYD — रचना पँवार 💯%FB🚩#टी.भ.ठ. #भगवा_भारत (@rachnapanwar33) February 26, 2022

It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.

Claim:

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu asked Indian citizens in Ukraine to put up the tricolour on their vehicles for safe passage.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. Russia did not issue any such advice.

During the initial investigation, we searched the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia and its official social media handles. However, we could not find any such information to ascertain the viral claim.

We then searched this detail on the website of the Defense Department of Russia and the Twitter handle of the Indian embassy in Russia. There too, we could not find any such information.

However, we did find a tweet of the Indian Embassy in Ukraine dated 25 February 2022 in which it was advised to put tricolour on their vehicles while entering the territory of Ukraine bordering Poland, Romania and Hungary. Apart from this, Indian citizens have also been advised to keep their passports, cash for essential expenses, and necessary items with them.

On searching more, we found several media reports in which it was told that the Indian embassy in Ukraine issued a fresh advisory for students and advised them to carry the national flag on their vehicles for safety. This can be seen in NDTV, ANI, TOI, The Print reports.





We've asked students to display the Indian flag prominently on the vehicles from which they are traveling. We're taking various measures to bring back Indians stranded in Ukraine. I want to assure parents that their children will reach India safely: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy pic.twitter.com/DOV4XddIs8 — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2022

Our investigation shows that the claim of Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu asking Indian citizens in Ukraine to put up tricolours on their vehicles for their safe passage is false. The Russian government has issued no such advisory. It was Indian Embassy in Ukraine who advised Indian citizens stranded in Ukraine to put up the tricolour on their vehicles for safe passage. Hence, the viral claim is false.

