Animated Video Falsely Shared As Ongoing Ukraine-Russia War

Between the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, many videos are going viral on social media. One of those viral videos is a video of an airstrike at the Ukraine territory claiming that Russia is relentlessly air striking at night. This 16-second video shows shots being fired as aeroplanes fly across the sky, and the sound of sirens can also be heard.

Various social media users have been sharing the video under the hashtag #The Beginning of the worldwar3.

The video has been shared by one user with a caption that reads, "World war 3 coming."

A Twitter user shared this video with a similar caption, "World War III."

Another Twitter user wrote, "Right now on west side of Kyiv. Under relentless airstrikes."

It is being shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar caption Click here, here and here to read.

Viral video shows Russia's attack on Ukraine.

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The viral video is animated.

We captured various keyframes of the shared video using the InVID tool and conducted a reverse image search. It led us to an Instagram handle named Borisao_blois which shared the same video back in October 8, 2021. He shared this video with Spanish caption which reads in English, "'POV: You are going to die. What humanity once saw'. The post has used hashtags like #war #ww2 #aesthetic #secondworldwar #he111 #battle #bombing #blitz and #1940s." In the bio section of his profile, he mentioned himself as 3D Animator.

On searching more, we found that Borisao shared the same video on his YouTube channel dated October 30 2021. In the caption of this video, he mentioned in the Spanish language that this video is a compilation of animated videos made by him.

On observing the video carefully, one can notice the fighter plane seen in the video is not modern and look like an aircraft used in world war 2.

It is evident from our investigation that the viral video is not related to the recent Ukraine-Russia war. Also, it is not a real war video but an animated video made by 3D animator named Borisao Blois in October 2021. Hence, the viral claim is false.

