Animated Video Falsely Shared As Ongoing Ukraine-Russia War

Image Credit: Twitter

Fact Check
The Logical Indian Crew

Animated Video Falsely Shared As Ongoing Ukraine-Russia War

Jakir Hassan

Writer: Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

India,  28 Feb 2022 12:39 PM GMT

Editor : Bharat Nayak 

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor - Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

See article by Bharat Nayak

Creatives : Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

A 16-second video showing shots being fired as aeroplanes fly across the sky is shared with the hashtag #TheBeginningoftheworldwar3. The Logical Indian Fact Check team verifies the viral claim.

Between the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, many videos are going viral on social media. One of those viral videos is a video of an airstrike at the Ukraine territory claiming that Russia is relentlessly air striking at night. This 16-second video shows shots being fired as aeroplanes fly across the sky, and the sound of sirens can also be heard.

Various social media users have been sharing the video under the hashtag #The Beginning of the worldwar3.

The video has been shared by one user with a caption that reads, "World war 3 coming."

A Twitter user shared this video with a similar caption, "World War III."

Another Twitter user wrote, "Right now on west side of Kyiv. Under relentless airstrikes."

It is being shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar caption Click here, here and here to read.

Claim:

Viral video shows Russia's attack on Ukraine.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The viral video is animated.

We captured various keyframes of the shared video using the InVID tool and conducted a reverse image search. It led us to an Instagram handle named Borisao_blois which shared the same video back in October 8, 2021. He shared this video with Spanish caption which reads in English, "'POV: You are going to die. What humanity once saw'. The post has used hashtags like #war #ww2 #aesthetic #secondworldwar #he111 #battle #bombing #blitz and #1940s." In the bio section of his profile, he mentioned himself as 3D Animator.

On searching more, we found that Borisao shared the same video on his YouTube channel dated October 30 2021. In the caption of this video, he mentioned in the Spanish language that this video is a compilation of animated videos made by him.

On observing the video carefully, one can notice the fighter plane seen in the video is not modern and look like an aircraft used in world war 2.

Image Credit: Facebook

It is evident from our investigation that the viral video is not related to the recent Ukraine-Russia war. Also, it is not a real war video but an animated video made by 3D animator named Borisao Blois in October 2021. Hence, the viral claim is false.

The Logical Indian Fact Check earlier fact-checked some fake videos related to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. Click here to read.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Media Outlets Broadcast Video From Russia's Victory Day Air Show Rehearsal As Ongoing Invasion In Ukraine

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Jakir Hassan
,
Editor : Bharat Nayak
,
Creatives : Jakir Hassan
Russia 
Ukraine 
Airplanes 
War 
Animated Video 

