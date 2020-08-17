Fact Check: Burqa Clad RSS Man Held For Waving Pakistan Flag?

A viral video which shows a man taking his burqa off in front of policemen is being circulated on social media with the claim that he is an RSS man. According to the claim, he was caught waving the Pakistani flag in a burqa to defame Muslims.



"This RSS man was waving a Pakistani flag wearing a burqa," reads the caption of one such post.





The Logical Indian received a request to fact-check the claim.







Claim:



Video shows RSS man held for waving Pakistani flag in a burqa. Fact Check: The claim is false. A Google Reverse Image search was done by breaking the video into individual frames using InVid. This led to a news report by "NTV Telugu" which carried stills from the viral video. According to the report, Andhra Pradesh police arrested a burqa-clad man for smuggling in liquor from Telangana. A Keyword search led to broadcasts on the incident.





According to "ETV Andhra Pradesh", police arrested the burqa-clad man along with others for smuggling illegal liquor to Andhra Pradesh from Telangana. The incident took place at Panchalingala check-post in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh.

The Chief Inspector (Excise), Kurnool district, Lakshmi Durgaiah told BOOMLive that there was no communal angle in the incident.

