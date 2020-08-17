Fact Check

Fact Check: Burqa Clad RSS Man Held For Waving Pakistan Flag?

The Logical Indian Fact check team investigates the claim that Video shows RSS man held for waving Pakistani flag in a burqa.

The Logical Indian Crew
Andhra Pradesh   |   17 Aug 2020 6:45 AM GMT
Writer : Aditi Chattopadhyay | Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Abhishek M
A viral video which shows a man taking his burqa off in front of policemen is being circulated on social media with the claim that he is an RSS man. According to the claim, he was caught waving the Pakistani flag in a burqa to defame Muslims.

"This RSS man was waving a Pakistani flag wearing a burqa," reads the caption of one such post.


The Logical Indian received a request to fact-check the claim.


Claim:

Video shows RSS man held for waving Pakistani flag in a burqa.

Fact Check:

The claim is false.

A Google Reverse Image search was done by breaking the video into individual frames using InVid.

This led to a news report by "NTV Telugu" which carried stills from the viral video. According to the report, Andhra Pradesh police arrested a burqa-clad man for smuggling in liquor from Telangana.

A Keyword search led to broadcasts on the incident.


According to "ETV Andhra Pradesh", police arrested the burqa-clad man along with others for smuggling illegal liquor to Andhra Pradesh from Telangana. The incident took place at Panchalingala check-post in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh.

The Chief Inspector (Excise), Kurnool district, Lakshmi Durgaiah told BOOMLive that there was no communal angle in the incident.

"These men are liquor smugglers, and they were wearing burqas to hide themselves. They have no known connections to the RSS, and were not hoisting any kind of flag," he was quoted as saying.

Therefore, the burqa-clad man is not an RSS worker held for waving a Pakistani flag, he was arrested for smuggling liquor in AP.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Claim Review :  Video shows RSS man held for waving Pakistani flag in a burqa.
Claimed By :  Social Media posts
Fact Check :  False
