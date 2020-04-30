Fact Check: No, "RSS Goons" Did Not Attack Hindu Woman For Helping Kashmiri Girl During Ramadan

An image has gone viral with the claim that RSS members attacked a Hindu woman who had offered Sehri (food taken in the early hours of the morning during Ramzan) to a Muslim Kashmiri girl recently.



The image has two parts: one side shows the apparent Hindu woman standing beside a girl in hijab who looks like she was in the middle of her meal. The other side shows supposedly the same woman with an injured nose, she has applied turmeric on her bleeding nose and seems to be crying. "THE RSS goons has attacked on a Hindu woman who attempt sehri for a Muslim Kashmiri girl in recent days. India is occupied by RSS. They have full control over media, judiciary, law enforcement & national securities. Would this country remain stable if this remains carried on.!!!!," reads the caption of the viral posts.

Our readers sent us the collage asking us to verify the claim written on it.







Claim:

"RSS goons" attacked a Hindu woman for helping a Kashmiri Muslim girl during Ramadan. Fact Check: The claim is false. The two photos are unrelated. A keyword search on social media platforms led to several posts with the first picture from the above posts. The woman from the first photo helped the Kashmiri Muslim girl but she was not attacked. The other woman did get injured but in communal violence in Gujarat's Khambat in February this year. One of these, a Twitter user named, "Rafqat Sonwaire" had credited the photo to "Preduman Goja".

Ramzan Mubarak.

Waqtay Sahar.

NO VIRUS can deter us from sharing, caring, mutual love and respect.



Source Facebook :-Predumangoja pic.twitter.com/wT8UcVXN9k — Rafqat Sonwaire (@RafqatSonwaire) April 24, 2020





According to an India Today, report, the woman from the first photo is his wife Goja clarified that the injured woman in the viral post is someone else, he said.

He informed that the girl seen in the picture is a resident of Kashmir's Sopore who is currently lodged with them. She had visited Jammu for a medical entrance examination and but got stuck due to the lockdown. According to Goja, they wake up early to serve 'sehri' to the girl because it's the month of Ramadan and she is not with her family. As for the other photo, a reverse image search led to tweets which date back to February 2020 and seems to be related to the Gujarat riots that occurred in Khambat.

खंभात ( गुजरात ) मे मुस्लिमो ने हिन्दुओ पे हमला किया



हिन्दू बच्चे दरगाह की जमीन पर खेलने गए थे



ओर हमारे कुछ सेक्युलर इनको भाई बनाकर रखना चाहते है

जो आप के बच्चो को खेलने नही दे रहे वो आप की बहन बेटियों के प्रति क्या सोच कर बैठे होंगे ?



सेक्युलरो अभी भी समय है हिन्दू बनो pic.twitter.com/KyocsakksJ — भगवा मन 🇮🇳 (@itz_metoo) February 23, 2020





#Khambhat Gujrat



they are testing the patience of majority and initiating the one sided violence



people like u are responsible for such incident



we knew u r waiting for moment when reactions take place to capitalise ur agenda .



pic.twitter.com/j2kkagH6z5 — Manish हिन्दु 🦁 Pandey (@manishwar29) February 24, 2020

A Gujarati news channel also covered the picture of the woman who got attacked in their YouTube broadcast.

