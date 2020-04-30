Fact Check

Fact Check: No, "RSS Goons" Did Not Attack Hindu Woman For Helping Kashmiri Girl During Ramadan

The Logical Indian Fact Check team investigates the claim that "RSS goons" attacked a Hindu woman for helping a Kashmiri Muslim girl during Ramadan.

The Logical Indian Crew
Jammu and Kashmir   |   30 April 2020 10:29 AM GMT
Written By : Aditi Chattopadhyay | Edited By : Prateek Gautam  
Image credit: Preduman Goja/Facebook

An image has gone viral with the claim that RSS members attacked a Hindu woman who had offered Sehri (food taken in the early hours of the morning during Ramzan) to a Muslim Kashmiri girl recently.

The image has two parts: one side shows the apparent Hindu woman standing beside a girl in hijab who looks like she was in the middle of her meal. The other side shows supposedly the same woman with an injured nose, she has applied turmeric on her bleeding nose and seems to be crying.

"THE RSS goons has attacked on a Hindu woman who attempt sehri for a Muslim Kashmiri girl in recent days. India is occupied by RSS. They have full control over media, judiciary, law enforcement & national securities. Would this country remain stable if this remains carried on.!!!!," reads the caption of the viral posts.

Our readers sent us the collage asking us to verify the claim written on it.


Claim:

"RSS goons" attacked a Hindu woman for helping a Kashmiri Muslim girl during Ramadan.

Fact Check:

The claim is false.

The two photos are unrelated.

A keyword search on social media platforms led to several posts with the first picture from the above posts.

The woman from the first photo helped the Kashmiri Muslim girl but she was not attacked. The other woman did get injured but in communal violence in Gujarat's Khambat in February this year.

One of these, a Twitter user named, "Rafqat Sonwaire" had credited the photo to "Preduman Goja".


According to an India Today, report, the woman from the first photo is his wife Goja clarified that the injured woman in the viral post is someone else, he said.

He informed that the girl seen in the picture is a resident of Kashmir's Sopore who is currently lodged with them.

She had visited Jammu for a medical entrance examination and but got stuck due to the lockdown.

According to Goja, they wake up early to serve 'sehri' to the girl because it's the month of Ramadan and she is not with her family.

As for the other photo, a reverse image search led to tweets which date back to February 2020 and seems to be related to the Gujarat riots that occurred in Khambat.


A Gujarati news channel also covered the picture of the woman who got attacked in their YouTube broadcast.

According to a report by The Hindu, more than 30 houses and as many shops and vehicles were burnt down while members of two communities engaged in stone-pelting and arson, in Khambat, Gujarat.

The photo of the injured woman predates the beginning of Ramadan which occurred on April 23, 2020.

Therefore, the two women are unrelated and the claim with which the collage is being circulated is false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343

