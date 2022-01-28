All section
Caste discrimination
Image From 2019 Anti-CAA Protests Revived As Recent RRB NTPC Exam Protest

Image Credit: Twitter, Indian Express

Fact Check
The Logical Indian Crew

Image From 2019 Anti-CAA Protests Revived As Recent RRB NTPC Exam Protest

Uttar Pradesh,  28 Jan 2022 11:33 AM GMT

Social media users, while sharing this image, wrote, "Say thank you to CM Yogi and PM Modi for the students who could return to their home alive". The Logical Indian Fact Check team verifies the claim.

A photo of Police personnel beating up youths is going viral with a claim that the UP Police is beating students protesting against the Railway Recruitment Boards' Non Technical Popular Categories Exam of 2021. According to the report by the Hindustan Times, several student organizations including the All India Students Association (AISA) have called for "Bihar Bandh" today, i.e., on January 28, 2022. The students have been protesting since January 21, 2022 against the discrepancies in the Railway Recruitment Board's National Thermal Power Corporation stage 1 exam results. The incident followed the suspension of three policemen in Uttar Pradesh after a group of students tried to stop a train in Prayagraj. Also, a case has been lodged against a few named and 1,000 unidentified protesters for rioting and stone-throwing.

Following the protest, an image of policemen beating a group of students is claimed to be from the ongoing protests. The shared image shows protestors and policemen beating them. A few students are seen lying on the road with footwear around them.

A Twitter user shared this image with a Hindi caption that reads, "बाबा मुख्यमंत्री को धन्यवाद कहना..पढ़ने गए बच्चे ज़िंदा घर लौट सके."

[English Translation: Say thankyou to Baba Chief Minister for the students who could return back to their home alive.]

Another Twitter user wrote, "योगी मोदी को धन्यवाद कहना..पढ़ने गए बच्चे ज़िंदा घर लौट सके."

[English Translation: Say thank you to Yogi and Modi for the students who could return back to their home alive.]


It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter. Click here, here, here and here to read.

Claim:

A viral image shows UP police thrashing students protesting against the RRB NTPC exam of 2021.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The viral image is from the anti-CAA protest.

We ran a google reverse image search and found this image in several media reports. All of them were either dated back to 2019 or related to CAA NRC protest.

Image Credit: Google

We found the same image in a report of The Print dated December 20 2019. The title of the report reads, "6 die in UP in clashes between police and protesters during anti-citizenship law protest." The image caption reads, "Police personnel baton charge at protestors during their rally against NRC and amended Citizenship Act that turned violent, in Lucknow, Thursday, December 19, 2019". The credit for this image is given to PTI. According to the report, 6 people were killed in UP after Anti-CAA protesters clashed with police at several places in Uttar Pradesh.

Image Credit: The Print

On searching more, we found the same image in PTI photo archives. According to the details mentioned, the viral image is from December 19, Lucknow, where Police personnel charged protestors during their rally against CAA-NRC.

Image Credit: PTI Photo Archive

Our investigation shows that the viral image is not from the recent RRB NTPC protest but from December 2019, and it was taken during an anti-CAA protest in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. Hence, the viral claim is false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Fact Check: Smriti Irani's Convoy Stopped By Protestors In Uttar Pradesh? No, Viral Video Is Old

Must Reads

Similar Posts

