Fact Check: Demolition Drive Along Dal Lake Falsely Associated With Rohingyas In Jammu

Footage of a group of officials demolishing a few constructions is viral on social media. A JCB earthmover and a group of officials can be seen wrecking some structures in the one minute thirty-nine seconds long footage. In some part of the footage, a few locals are seen trying to stop the officials.

The footage is viral on social media with the claim that it is of the official demolition of illegal constructions of Rohingyas in Jammu and Kashmir. One of the posts on Twitter says, "As per the Roshni Act, the colonies of Rohingya Jihadis are being razed in Jammu and Kashmir".

జమ్మూ కాశ్మీర్ లో అనధికారికంగా ప్రవేశించి, అక్రమంగా కాలనీలు ఏర్పరచుకున్న ఉగ్రవాద రోహింగ్యాల ఇళ్ళను ధ్వంసం చేస్తున్న ప్రభుత్వం.



जम्मू कश्मीर में रोहिंग्या जेहादियों की रोशनी एक्ट के तहत बसाई गई बस्ती उखाड़ी जा रही है.



The Rohingya colonies set up in Jammu been demolished. pic.twitter.com/FEexBU4MSH — కమల దళం (@BJP4indo) June 10, 2021





Claim:



The viral footage is the demolition drive of illegal constructions of Rohingyas along Dal Lake in Jammu and Kashmir.

Fact Check:

The viral footage has the logo 'Jammu Links News', so we searched for the same video using this keyword. It led us to the Youtube channel 'Jammu Links News' where the same footage was posted on 5 June titled "LAWDA demolishes several illegal constructions, encroachments." In the description of the footage, it was mentioned that Lakes and Waterways Development Authority conducted continuous demolition drives through its Enforcement Wing. The drives demolished several illegal constructions/encroachments under the supervision of the Enforcement Officer. The demolition took place in the area of Lashkari Mohalla, Doji Mohalla, Burzhama, Wangut Teilbal, and Nishat.

Many news portals like Kashmir Observer, ETV Bharat Urdu, Jammu Links News, and Kashmirdotcom reported the demolition drive.

Various Youtube channels also reported the video.

Such demolition drives have been taking place in the area for the past few years to conserve Dal Lake, shrinking due to raging illegal constructions/encroachments along its bank. Zee News, India Today, and TV9 also reported the demolition of illegal constructions/encroachments in May.

Abdul Aziz Qadri, the enforcement officer, told Boom that the claims regarding the viral footage are false. Qadri said, "They are local people of Srinagar. They are constructing illegal constructions alongside Dal lake, which is a green belt, and any sort of construction there is prohibited."

Qadri also informed that the demolition drive took place in May and June.

Conclusion:

Many media outlets reported the demolition of illegal constructions/encroachments along Dal Lake, but none suggested their association with Rohingyas in Jammu and Kashmir. Therefore, the viral footage has nothing to do with Rohingya's.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.





Also Read: Consumption Of Cold Drink Just After Eating Mangoes Isn't Deadly, Old Hoax Goes Viral

