No, This Viral Video Does Not Show Rohingya Muslims Murdering A Hindu Youth

A disturbing video of a man being severely assaulted is going viral cross social media. The video has gone viral with the claim that it shows two Rohingya Muslims severely assaulting a Hindu man.



The state of Rohingya Muslims is a contentious issue in India with a political tussle over allowing refugees into India. Recently, the National Investigation Agency busted a racket in Assam that trafficked Bangladeshi and Rohingya Muslims into India, The Times of India reported.

Claim:

The viral video shows a disturbing incident captured in CCTV footage showing two men severely assaulting a person. They can be seen punching and kicking the person who lies prostrate on the ground, seemingly unconscious.



The person continues to be unresponsive even as one of the two assaulters picks up stones and other objects and repeatedly throws them at the person. The person lies unresponsive for a while with several people pass by them. The viral posts claim that the video depicts two Rohingya Muslims severely beating up a Hindu youth leading to the youth's death.

A Twitter user shared this video and wrote, "तड़पती गर्मी में भरी दोपहर को रोहंगिया मुसलमानों ने हिन्दू युवक को पत्थरों से पिट पिट कर मारा ,जब तक उसकी सांसे रुकी नहीं तब तक पीटता रहा ,अंत में उसे चाकू से चीर दिया ताकि बचाने कि कोई संभावनाएं नहीं रहे सभी रोहिग्याओ को देश से बाहर करे सरकार."

[English Translation: In the scorching summer afternoon, Rohingya Muslims severely beat up a Hindu youth with stones, and kept beating him till he stopped breathing. They finally stabbed him with a knife so that there was no possibility to save him. I plead with the government to throw all the Rohingya Muslims out of the country.]

[Trigger Warning: The Logical Indian has not embedded the video due to its graphic nature. Click here to watch the video.]

It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.

Fact Check:

The logical Indian fact check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. Both the parties belong to the Hindu community.

We used InVid's Keyframe Analysis tool to isolate the keyframes of the viral video. We conducted a reverse image search on one of the keyframes and came across this video report from Hindustan Tehelka News uploaded on June 4, 2022.

The title of the video reads, "Delhi Murder News- In broad daylight, a youth was murdered with stones and knives." The video carries the footage from the viral video and states that the incident took place in District Azadpur, Delhi".

We also came across a report by IndiaTV, published on June 4, 2022. The thumbnail of the report carried a snapshot from the viral video. According to the report, in Delhi's Adarsh Nagar, a 28-year-old youth was murdered in broad daylight by two brothers. The report mentions that the incident, which took place on June 3, 2022, was recorded in a CCTV footage.

The victim was identified as Narender and reportedly resides in Azadpur, Delhi. He was assaulted by a person named Rahul Kali and his brother Rohit Kali, of Adarsh Nagar, Azadpur, according to the report.



The incident reportedly took place due to a quarrel between Rahul and victim Narender due to repeated demands from the victim to lend money for his drug addiction. The accused have been arrested and a case has been registered in Adarsh Nagar police station.

We then conducted another keyword search taking this information into consideration. We came across these reports published by Hindustan Times and The Indian Express. The Hindustan Times report was published on June 4, 2022. The report stated that the police control room received a call at 2.15 pm, after which police reached the spot and took the injured to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital. The victim was declared dead after being brought to the hospital.

As per the Indian Express report published on June 4, 2022, an FIR has been filed against the accused under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention). The report quotes DCP (Northwest) Usha Rangnani stating that the accused brothers, Rahul and Rohit Kali, were previously involved in cases of robbery and snatching." In all the reports, there is no mention of the accused belonging to the Rohingya Muslim community.

For more updates, we spoke to Shailendra Singh, the SHO of Adarsh Nagar, under which Azadpur falls, and he told us that there was no communal angle to the incident. He stated, "It's all false, their names are Rahul Kali and Rohit Kali."

Conclusion:

Our investigation shows that the victim is named Narender who was assaulted by Rahul Kali and his brother Rohit Kali. As per reports, the incident took place because the victim Narender was repeatedly demanding the accused lend money for his drug addiction.

The repeated demands annoyed Rahul Kali who brutally assaulted and murdered the victim on June 3, 2022. The accused were arrested and an FIR was filed under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention). As per DCP (Northwest) Usha Rangnani, the accused brothers were previously involved in cases of robbery and snatching."

In all the reports, there is no mention of the accused belonging to the Rohingya Muslim community. Thus, we are able to ascertain that claims of the incident being communally motivated are false.

