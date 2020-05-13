Fact Check: Old Photo Misleadingly Shared As Of Migrant Worker Walking Home Amid Lockdown

A photo of a man carrying his old mother on his back is being circulated on social media platforms with the claim that the image depicts the fate of the migrant workers during the lockdown.



Marooned by the sudden nationwide lockdown implemented to slow the transmission of COVID-19, scores of migrant workers took shelter on the banks of Yamuna and slept in the open. Having lost their sources of income overnight, they were left to fend for themselves without food or shelter. Due to the lack of all public transport, they couldn't go home either. At a time when social distancing was a mandate, hordes of migrants and daily wagers started a long walk to their home states. Prominent leaders shared the photo claiming it is of migrants workers ignored by the governments. The Official Twitter Account of Indian National Congress' Scheduled Caste Department tweeted the photo.





Further, the photo was also tweeted by Srivatsa Y B, National campaign in-charge of Indian Youth Congress. His tweet was shared over 3000 times.





Tavleen Singh, columnist, political reporter and writer also tweeted the photo.





Claim:

Photo of man carrying his mother on his back is of a migrant worker walking back home Fact Check: The claim is false. A reverse image search led to a report by Pressenza an International News Agency, published back in 2017.













The nationwide lockdown was announced on March 24, 2020.



Therefore, the photo definitely predates the lockdown. According to the report, the photographer of the viral image is Mobarak Hossain. The photos inserted in the report depict the Rohingya refugees who have made their way to Bangladesh. Stateless, discriminated against, living in poor conditions with limited access to the basic necessities of life, the Rohingya are considered the "most persecuted minority group in the world" by the international community. After violence erupted in their villages in the Rakhini State of Myanmar, thousands upon thousands of Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh and nearby countries seeking refuge, shelter and, yes, hope of deliverance from the violence and discrimination. Further, a report on a Bangladesh news website, Ukhiya news, reported on a man Osiur who carried his mother on his back for 4 days.





A video is also included inside the article, Osiur explains how he walked for almost four days through forests, escaped Myanmar, reached Bangladesh, all the while carrying his mother on his back.