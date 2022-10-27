Old Video Of Rishi Sunak's Doppelganger Dancing At A Beach Goes Viral With False Claim

Rishi Sunak became the Prime Minister of Britain after the dramatic exit of Boris Johnson and Liz Truss from the prime ministerial position of Britain. After his appointment, many videos and pictures of Rishi Sunak are being shared on social media with misleading claims. One such video is going viral on social media. In the viral video, a man can be seen dancing and partying on the beach. While sharing this video, people on social media claimed that the man in the viral video is Rishi Sunak.

A Twitter user shared this video and wrote a caption which reads, "UK new PM@RishiSunak in an old video dancing to the tunes, it seems UK fate is in safe hands now."

UK new PM @RishiSunak in an old video dancing to the tunes, it seems UK fate is in safe hands now 😀pic.twitter.com/azLehSXVf4 — Manoj (@Nixachar) October 26, 2022

Another user wrote, "Kattar Hindu PM Rishi Sunak."

Kattar Hindu PM 🔥 Rishi Sunak 🚩 pic.twitter.com/obXxX1zOIP — Captain Ghaziabad (@CaptainGzb) October 24, 2022





In case anyone were curious about what chaddi the new British PM wears… pic.twitter.com/Hp5VkR59O5 — Amit Schandillia (@Schandillia) October 24, 2022

It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.

Claim:

Viral video shows Rishi Sunak dancing on a beach.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact-check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The man in the viral video is Rishi Sunak's doppelganger.

During the initial investigation, we used InVid's Keyframe analysis tool to break down the viral video into its keyframes. It led us to a report of Daily Mail dated 24 January 2022 in which similar footage can be seen. The title of the video reads, "Raving Rishi living his best life when Boris gets fired': Video of Chancellor's doppelgänger throwing shapes in Wayne Lineker's Ibiza club sets social media on fire." According to it, Wayne Lineker, owner of the Ibiza club, posted a video of a man dancing who looks similar to Britain PM Rishi Sunak. It is to be noted that Ibiza is a Spanish island in the Mediterranean Sea off the eastern coast of the Iberian Peninsula.





Taking a hint from it, we did a keyword search and found the viral video on Wayne Lineker's Instagram account dated 21 January 2022. The caption the video reads, "This is crazy right now. It's literally going mad. People booking ibiza flights , already getting full after today's announcements in ibiza (see previous post) Hotel websites crashing. I'm nervous what's gonna happen on the morning of the 31st jan when bed bookings open and events are announced for @obeachibiza I told you "this will be the summer of our lives".

He shared the same video in July 2019 as well. However, he did not mention the presence of Rishi Sunak during the party.

Many Spanish websites like ABC International, Diario de Ibiza also reported this video mentioning that the man in the viral video is a lookalike of Rishi Sunak.

We also found a post on Rishi Sunak's Facebook profile dated 10 July 2019, in which he can be seen at Bainbridge C of E Primary school in Westminster. It suggests that Rishi Sunak was in England in July, while the viral video is from the club in Spain.

Conclusion:

Though we could not independently able to identify the man in the viral video, however, it is evident from our investigation that the viral video is available on the internet since 2019 and the man in the video is not Rishi Sunak but his lookalike. This video has nothing to do with the newly appointed British PM Rishi Sunak. Hence, the viral claim is false.

