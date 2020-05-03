Fact Check: Old Video Of Rishi Kapoor Shared As His Last Visual

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor died at the age of 67 on April 30 after a two-year-long battle with cancer, keeping his jovial nature till the very end.

In light of this tragic affair, a video of his has gone viral. The video shows a young man singing 'Tere Dard Se Dil Aabad Raha' from Kapoor's 1992 film 'Deewana' beside Rishi Kapoor, who's lying on a hospital bed. The video is being shared with the claim that it is his last video before passing away on April 30.



The video was shared by several prominent personalities including several Congress leaders, such as Kishore Upadhyay and Uday Bhanu Chib.





Clip of last night, with doctors at the Reliance Foundation Hospital, Mumbai. You are a Legend Rishiji you will always be in our hearts and mind pic.twitter.com/pLkZMurhi7 — 𝐔𝐝𝐚𝐲 𝐁𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐮 𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐛 (@Uday_Bhanu9) April 30, 2020



Actor Nagma also shared it. The video has garnered over 180,000 views and been retweeted over 3000 times.





The claim has gone viral on Facebook and Twitter.







Claim:



Video of Rishi Kapoor blessing his fan in the hospital was his last visual. Fact Check: The claim is misleading. Comments on the misleading Tweets led to a post on a Youtube channel named, 'Dheeraj Kumar Sanu Official' dated February 28, 2020.











The person with the same name had posted the video on his Instagram account in February 2020.

Searching Google with Keywords: Rishi Kapoor, Hospital, February led to news reports on this.

The actor was hospitalised twice due to his health issues in February. He was first admitted to a hospital in Delhi where he was attending a family function. At the time, Kapoor had said that he was suffering from an "infection". On his return to Mumbai, he was again admitted to a hospital with viral fever. He was discharged soon after. Rishi Kapoor himself had tweeted about his hospital visit.

Dear family,friends,foes and followers. I have been overwhelmed by all your concern about my health.Thank you. I have been filming in Delhi past 18 days and because of the Pollution and my low count of neutrophils, I caught an infection whereby I had to be hospitalized. (1)..... — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) February 4, 2020