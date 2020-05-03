Fact Check

Fact Check: Old Video Of Rishi Kapoor Shared As His Last Visual

The Logical Indian Fact check team investigated the claim that the video of Rishi Kapoor blessing his fan in the hospital was his last visual.

The Logical Indian Crew
3 May 2020
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor died at the age of 67 on April 30 after a two-year-long battle with cancer, keeping his jovial nature till the very end.

In light of this tragic affair, a video of his has gone viral. The video shows a young man singing 'Tere Dard Se Dil Aabad Raha' from Kapoor's 1992 film 'Deewana' beside Rishi Kapoor, who's lying on a hospital bed.

The video is being shared with the claim that it is his last video before passing away on April 30.


The video was shared by several prominent personalities including several Congress leaders, such as Kishore Upadhyay and Uday Bhanu Chib.



Actor Nagma also shared it. The video has garnered over 180,000 views and been retweeted over 3000 times.


The claim has gone viral on Facebook and Twitter.



Claim:

Video of Rishi Kapoor blessing his fan in the hospital was his last visual.

Fact Check:

The claim is misleading.

Comments on the misleading Tweets led to a post on a Youtube channel named, 'Dheeraj Kumar Sanu Official' dated February 28, 2020.




The person with the same name had posted the video on his Instagram account in February 2020.

Rushi kapoor with Dheeraj Kumar Sanu

Searching Google with Keywords: Rishi Kapoor, Hospital, February led to news reports on this.

The actor was hospitalised twice due to his health issues in February.

He was first admitted to a hospital in Delhi where he was attending a family function. At the time, Kapoor had said that he was suffering from an "infection". On his return to Mumbai, he was again admitted to a hospital with viral fever. He was discharged soon after.

Rishi Kapoor himself had tweeted about his hospital visit.

Therefore, the viral video is not his last visual.

