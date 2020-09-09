'News' Portals Run Headlines Based On Rhea Chakraborty's Father's Fake Twitter Account

News giants such as The Times of India, Hindustan Times and ABP News ran headlines which indicated that Rhea Chakraborty's father Indrajit Chakraborty tweeted condemning rejection of her bail plea and arrest of his daughter on September 8.



The Narcotics Control Bureau on September 8 arrested the model-turned-actress Rhea Chakraborty in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Chakraborty who was the former partner of the deceased actor was sent to 14-day judicial custody. Earlier in the evening, she was produced before a magistrate via video conferencing and the court rejected Rhea's bail plea. "Actor Rhea Chakraborty has been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in Mumbai," Times Now quoted KPS Malhotra, Deputy Director of the Narcotics Control Bureau, as saying. Apart from Chakraborty, seven others have been arrested in connection with the case, this includes, her brother Showik, Sushant's help Deepesh Sawant and house manager Samuel Miranda. Below are screenshots of the articles:





A tweet by an account apparently of Rhea's father, stated that how he has been shattered after the arrest and contemplated ending his life.



"No father can bear injustice on his daughter. I should die #JusticeForRhea," reads the tweet.





"The entire country is determined to send Rhea to the gallows despite no proof (Translated to English)," reads yet another tweet from his account.







Claim:



Rhea Chakraborty's father Indrajit Chakraborty tweeted after his daughter's arrest. Fact Check: The claim is false since the account in question is fake. The unverified account does not mention that it is a fan account. Below is a screenshot of the bio of the account:





On September 6, a reply to the handle showed that the earlier username of the account was @WeWantRahuI



Below is a screenshot:





Further, the imposter account, which earlier had the username @WeWantRahuI on June 8 had appealed to the Twitterati to increase his followers to 1500. A screenshot of the previous account:







In this screenshot, the earlier bio is seen.

