Fact Check: Video Of Water Tanker Crushing Women Goes Viral With False Claims

On January 26, 2021, a massive scuffle erupted in Delhi between farmers protesting against the new farm laws and police personnel. In the backdrop of this, a video showing a vehicle of water tanker running over women has gone viral on social media. In the video, one can see a vehicle of water tanker crushing elderly ladies while another lady is screaming to stop the tractor, following which a crowd gathers.

[Note: Video is graphic in nature and can be distressing.]

Many political leaders are sharing the video blaming their respective opposition party for the incident.

Alka Lamba, a Congress leader, shared the video blaming BJP and RSS goon for the incident. Lamba shared the video with the caption, "Hey Ram ..Gruesome disaster. It is alleged that BJP goons out of anger crushed the elderly lady farmers who were going to participate in the farmers' protest. Did any media show these pictures and questioned BJP leaders? Shameful, distressing."

On the other end, BJP ideologues also shared the same video accusing farmers to have crushed the ladies.

Priti Gandhi, National Incharge of Social Media of BJP Mahila Morcha, shared the video with the caption, "Sharing deeply distressing, heart-wrenching visuals from #FarmersProtestHijacked. Two old Women were killed & three badly Injured when a tractor ran over them. Not just the protesters, even those who are supporting them have blood on their hands!!".

Naveen Kumar, Media head of BJP Delhi, also shared the video with the caption, "Who are these farmers who are murderers and have crushed common people, two people have died and three are severely injured. Rakesh Tikait and Yogendra Yadav, are you not responsible for this incident!"

The video is also viral on both Twitter and Facebook.





Many Twitter users shared the video claiming the incident was of Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur border. According to this claim, the tractor ran over the women who lied down as a part of a protest against the forced electricity and water cut off in Ghaziabad by Ghaziabad Nagar Nigam.

The video of women crushed by a water tanker vehicle shared with different claims.

The Logical Indian did a Google search with the keyword, 'Water Tanker Over Women'. The keyword search led to a report published by NDTV on January 26, 2021. According to the report, two were killed and three were injured, when a water tanker ran over women in Vallah, Amritsar. These women were going to join the sit-in that was held in favour of the farmers' protests.

NDTV quoted Sanjiv Kumar, station house officerSHO, Vallah police station, who said, "A water tanker hit five women as part of a larger group going to join the sit-in in support of farmers'' protests, two of whom died and three got seriously wounded. The villagers caught the driver and called the police."





The incident was also reported by Amar Ujala and ANI.

AltNews contacted SHO Sanjiv Kumar, who told that the driver of the water tanker was Shuklal Singh who is a small contractor. Kumar told that Singh drove the tractor himself to save time. While driving he lost control and ran over the women protestors. Kumar also informed that the driver is on remand and he didn't carry a driver's license. An FIR was lodged against the driver under IPC sections 304 (Punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 427 (Mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees).

BoomLive contacted SHO Sanjiv Kumar, who said that the incident was an accident and denied any political angle to it. He said, "The tractor driver has been arrested. He had lost control on the vehicle."

