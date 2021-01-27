Fact Check

Fact Check: Kangana Ranaut Shares Clipped Video Claiming Delhi's Tableau Focused On Muslims And Mughal Culture

A video of the tableau of Delhi at Republic Day parade is being shared on social media claiming Delhi's tableau represented Islamic culture and only played Azaan. The Logical Indian Fact Check team debunked the claim.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   27 Jan 2021 12:23 PM GMT
Writer : Yusha Rahman | Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Abhishek M
Image Credit: India Today

An 11-second-video of Delhi's tableau at Republic Day Parade held on January 26, 2021, is viral on social media. Many social media users are sharing the video with a claim that Delhi's tableau represented Islamic culture and only played Azaan.

Kangana Ranaut, Bollywood actress shared the video saying, "Delhi is not secular nor tolerant, it's been made clear with its very in your face Tableau, it is only of Badshah.... well in that case time to claim it, Jai Hind".

Archive of the tweet can be seen here.

Many other social media users shared the video of Delhi's tableau claiming only Azaan was played.

Claim:

Delhi's tableau only played Azaan at Republic Day parade.

Fact Check:

The viral video is a clipped version of the full Republic Day parade that happened in Delhi. The full video can be seen on the official YouTube channel of Doordarshan National.

At around 1:56:19 timestamp, Delhi's tableau can be seen. The tableau is themed as 'Shahjahanabad- Redevelopment of Chandni Chowk'. At the beginning of the tableau, one can hear the voice of Azaan and then later, one can also hear 'Ek Onkar', a phrase associated with Sikhism. After 'Ek Onkar', one can hear the ringing of church bells.

In Delhi's tableau, one can clearly see not only Red Fort but a temple, church and a gurudwara on the tableau. According to the narrator, "The tableau reimagines inclusive streets with open public plazas, safe cycle lanes and accessible walkways interspersed with the sound of prayers from diverse places of worship in the area."


According to ANI, Delhi's tableau displayed redevelopment of Chandni Chowk at Republic Day parade. The tableau showcased the hustle-bustle of the market street enlivened with cycles, rickshaws, shoppers etc., interspersed with the sound of prayers from diverse places of worship. People walking and cycling on either side of the tableau promoted the theme of the redevelopment of Chandni Chowk.

According to The Hindu's report on January 5, 2021, an official in Delhi government said, "The tableau itself will seek to send a message of religious and cultural harmony – portraying the pedestrianised route along two temples, a gurdwara, a church and a mosque located along the 1.3 km to 1.5 km-long-route being redeveloped in Chandni Chowk – but there is another message."

The claim was earlier debunked by The Quint.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Fact Check: No, Farmers Protesting In Delhi Did Not Remove Tricolour From Red Fort As Claimed By Viral Posts

Claim Review :  Delhis tableau only played Azaan at Republic Day parade.
Claimed By :  Social Media
Fact Check :  False
Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Yusha Rahman

Yusha Rahman

Fact-Checker

Yusha, an engineer turned journalist with a core interest in sensible journalism. Since the time she worked in an MNC, she saw how fake news was rife to malign images of communities, leaders, etc. This encouraged her to give up her career in MNC and passionately work towards curbing fake news and propaganda.

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor- Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Creative Producer

" An engineer by profession, Abhishek is the creative producer of the team, graphic designing is his passion and travelling his get away. In more ways than one, he makes the content visually appealing."

