Fact Check: Kangana Ranaut Shares Clipped Video Claiming Delhi's Tableau Focused On Muslims And Mughal Culture

An 11-second-video of Delhi's tableau at Republic Day Parade held on January 26, 2021, is viral on social media. Many social media users are sharing the video with a claim that Delhi's tableau represented Islamic culture and only played Azaan.

Kangana Ranaut, Bollywood actress shared the video saying, "Delhi is not secular nor tolerant, it's been made clear with its very in your face Tableau, it is only of Badshah.... well in that case time to claim it, Jai Hind".

Archive of the tweet can be seen here.



Many other social media users shared the video of Delhi's tableau claiming only Azaan was played.

Claim:

Delhi's tableau only played Azaan at Republic Day parade.

Fact Check:

The viral video is a clipped version of the full Republic Day parade that happened in Delhi. The full video can be seen on the official YouTube channel of Doordarshan National.

At around 1:56:19 timestamp, Delhi's tableau can be seen. The tableau is themed as 'Shahjahanabad- Redevelopment of Chandni Chowk'. At the beginning of the tableau, one can hear the voice of Azaan and then later, one can also hear 'Ek Onkar', a phrase associated with Sikhism. After 'Ek Onkar', one can hear the ringing of church bells.

In Delhi's tableau, one can clearly see not only Red Fort but a temple, church and a gurudwara on the tableau. According to the narrator, "The tableau reimagines inclusive streets with open public plazas, safe cycle lanes and accessible walkways interspersed with the sound of prayers from diverse places of worship in the area."





According to ANI, Delhi's tableau displayed redevelopment of Chandni Chowk at Republic Day parade. The tableau showcased the hustle-bustle of the market street enlivened with cycles, rickshaws, shoppers etc., interspersed with the sound of prayers from diverse places of worship. People walking and cycling on either side of the tableau promoted the theme of the redevelopment of Chandni Chowk.

According to The Hindu's report on January 5, 2021, an official in Delhi government said, "The tableau itself will seek to send a message of religious and cultural harmony – portraying the pedestrianised route along two temples, a gurdwara, a church and a mosque located along the 1.3 km to 1.5 km-long-route being redeveloped in Chandni Chowk – but there is another message."

The claim was earlier debunked by The Quint.

