Was There A Cabinet Meeting Led By PM Modi To Remove Sikhs From Indian Army? Know The Truth!

A video of a meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with other cabinet ministers has been going viral on social media, claiming that the committee has asked the PM to sign off Sikhs from their positions in the Indian Army. In the viral video, Prime Minister Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval can be seen. An officer can be heard saying that every Punjabi should be thrown out. Once these Punjabis leave, things will get better. Remove all generals, soldiers, and every Punjabi from top-level to bottom from Army National Defense.

A Facebook shared this video and captioned it in Punjabi, "ਮੋਦੀ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਨੇ ਸਿੱਖਾਂ ਖਿਲਾਫ ਜੰਗ ਦਾ ਕੀਤਾ ਐਲਾਨ| ਆਰਮੀ ਵਿੱਚ ਸਿੱਖ ਜਰਨੈਲਾਂ ਖਿਲਾਫ ਹਮਲੇ ਦੀ ਕੀਤੀ ਜਾ ਰਹੀ ਹੈ ਵੀਊਂਤ-ਬੰਦੀ…. 6 ਜਨਵਰੀ ਨੂੰ ਹੋਈ ਕੈਬੀਨਟ ਮੀਟਿੰਗ ਦੋਰਾਨ ਮੰਤਰੀਆਂ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਸਿੱਖਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਭਾਰਤੀ ਫੋਜ ਵਿੱਚੋਂ ਕੱਢਣ ਦਾ ਫੈਂਸਲਾ ਲਿਆ ਗਿਆ."

[English Translation: Modi government declares war on Sikhs. Attacks are being carried out against Sikh generals in the Army, and ministers decide to expel Sikhs from the Indian Army during the Cabinet meeting on January 06.]





It is being widely shared on Twitter and Facebook. Click here, here, here, and here to read.

🚨 ਅਲਰਟ 🚨

ਮੋਦੀ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਨੇ ਸਿੱਖਾਂ ਖਿਲਾਫ ਜੰਗ ਦਾ ਕੀਤਾ ਐਲਾਨ



☄️ ਆਰਮੀ ਵਿੱਚ ਸਿੱਖ ਜਰਨੈਲਾਂ ਖਿਲਾਫ ਹਮਲੇ ਦੀ ਕੀਤੀ ਜਾ ਰਹੀ ਹੈ ਵੀਊਂਤ-ਬੰਦੀ….



☄️ 6 ਜਨਵਰੀ ਨੂੰ ਹੋਈ ਕੈਬੀਨਟ ਮੀਟਿੰਗ ਦੋਰਾਨ ਮੰਤਰੀਆਂ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਸਿੱਖਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਭਾਰਤੀ ਫੋਜ ਵਿੱਚੋਂ ਕੱਢਣ ਦਾ ਫੈਂਸਲਾ ਲਿਆ ਗਿਆ — ਮਝੈਲsingh (@Tajinde86869869) January 9, 2022

Claim:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and cabinet ministers called for the removal of Sikhs from the Indian Army.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact check team verified the claim and found it false. The viral video is edited.

Video:

We observed the viral video. We noticed that while cabinet ministers were talking, the voice and the footage in the viral video did not sync properly. To know the truth of the viral video, we conducted a keyframe analysis on the video using InVid's Keyframe tool. We came across several media reports following a reverse image search in which similar footage can be seen. In the video report published by The Tribune dated December 08 2021. At 0.9 seconds of timestamp, we can see similar footage as seen in the viral video.

According to the video report, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) regarding the helicopter crash of the CDS Bipin in Tamil Nadu. In this crash, CDS Rawat, his wife and 11 other defence personnel were killed. This meeting was attended by Home Minister Amit Shah, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, NSA Ajit Doval and others. News agency ANI also shared a glimpse of the meeting at that time.

Delhi | Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) today



(Source: PMO) pic.twitter.com/PDux5KMnzc — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2021

After the edited video went viral, Delhi Police came with the clarification and called the viral video morphed. Delhi Police Cybercrime DCP KPS Malhotra said that the video of the Cabinet Committee meeting after CDS Gen Rawat's demise was circulated with the ill-intent to create social discord in the Sikh community. Press Information Bureau fact check also tweeted the screenshot of the viral video and called it fake. Below you can see the tweets.

A morphed video of Cabinet Committee meeting after CDS Gen Rawat's demise has been circulated with the ill-intent to create social discord in Sikh community. Case has been registered against propagators of the said video on Social media. We urge you to exercise caution.@CPDelhi pic.twitter.com/5n9hej4h6A — #DelhiPolice (@DelhiPolice) January 7, 2022





A tweet referring to a viral video claim that in a #Cabinet Committee meeting on Security, there was a call for the removal of Sikhs from the Indian Army.#PIBFactCheck



▶️ The claim is #Fake

▶️ No such discussion/meeting has taken place pic.twitter.com/ESec0ALjr3 — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) January 7, 2022

Audio:

We did an open search (Every single Punjabi ko nikaldo..Ek baar ye Punjabi nikal jaye na toh it'll come to light how effective they actually were...) audio spoken in the viral video. We found that several users shared this clip recently.





In further investigation, we found a tweet in which the viral audio clip can be heard. A Twitter user, @himalayanwoman, shared a 45 seconds long screen recording of the discussion in the clubhouse while replying to the tweet of Op India editor Nupur J Sharma. The viral audio is from that time.

Is this the video you talking about @UnSubtleDesi where you let a person/friend complete their monologue about #indianarmy shame on you. This is not hilarious but shameful. And pretending to be a patriot while you and your NRI friend are traitors. pic.twitter.com/ixKomtM4Rt — empty_stomach_traveller She/Her (@himalayanwoman) January 5, 2022

The Logical Indian fact check team can not independently verify the origin or context of the viral audio, but it is clear that the viral audio has been edited and attached to the video. The viral video is of a security meeting of the Cabinet Committee chaired by Prime Minister Modi after the helicopter crash of CDS Bipin Rawat. Hence, the viral claim is false.



