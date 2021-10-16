All section
Caste discrimination
Did BJP Uttarakhand Minister Write Against BJP? No, Viral Image Is Edited
Fact Check
Did BJP Uttarakhand Minister Write Against BJP? No, Viral Image Is Edited

Uttarakhand,  16 Oct 2021 11:32 AM GMT

The viral picture is edited. In the original picture, it was written, "Abki Baar, 60 Paar," on the wall on which Rekha Arya was painting.

A picture of Rekha Arya, a Cabinet Minister of Women and Child Welfare, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, Dairy in the Uttarakhand government, is increasingly viral on social media. In the viral picture, Rekha Arya can be seen writing something on the wall which reads in Hindi, "हमारी भूल, कमल का फूल" रेखा आर्या, विधायक सोमेश्वर, मंत्री उत्तराखंड सरकार."

[English Translation: "Our mistake, lotus flower" and below it is written "Rekha Arya, MLA Someshwar, Minister Uttarakhand Government."]

This comes after two of the important BJP Uttarakhand leaders Transport Minister Yashpal Arya and his son Sanjeev Arya, left the party to join the Indian National Congress ahead of the upcoming Uttarakhand Assembly elections, which will be held next year. While sharing this post, a Facebook user wrote a caption in Hindi which reads, "भाजपा सरकार की बाल विकास मंत्री रेखा आर्य जी। देर आये दुरुस्त आए."

[English Translation: Child Development Minister of BJP government, Rekha Arya Ji. Better late than never."]

It is widely shared on Facebook.

Claim:

Cabinet Minister in Uttarakhand government Rekha Arya wrote on a wall, "Our mistake...lotus flower".

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The viral picture is morphed.

We did a google reverse search of the viral picture, which led us to Rekha Arya's official Facebook account in which she had posted a picture looking the same. The texts written on the wall said, "अबकी बार 60 पार" ("Abki Baar 60 Paar") and below it is written "Requester: Rekha Arya, MLA Someshwar, Minister, Government of Uttarakhand." It is clear from the post that the viral picture has been tempered. The line 'Abki Baar 60 Paar' was replaced with 'Our mistake...lotus flower'.

Below you can see the comparison.

Image Credit: Facebook

According to the reports, BJP has started a program named "wall writing" in Uttarakhand ahead of assembly elections. This campaign run from October 7 to October 16, in which leaders of BJP Uttarakhand will campaign for the party by writing on at least five walls in each booth. A local BJP Uttarakhand leader also shared a few pictures of Rekha Arya, in which she can be seen standing in front of the viral painted wall along with other people. While sharing the pictures, she wrote a caption in Hindi which reads, "आज रेखा आर्या जी के साथ पीपल मंडी चौक पर दीवार लेखन अभियान में सम्मलित हुई."

[English Translation: Today, participated in the wall writing campaign at Peepal Mandi Chowk along with Rekha Arya Ji.]

It is evident from our investigation that the viral picture is edited. In the original picture, It was written, "Abki Baar 60 Paar" on the wall on which Rekha Arya was scribing. Thus, the viral claim is false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Old Photo Revived With False Claim That A Muslim Father Married His Daughter

