Fact Check: Photo Showing Ravish Kumar Disguised As Muslim Woman At Anti-CAA Protest Is Fake

It has been over 60 days since the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests at Shaheen Bagh in Delhi are going on. Several myths around the protest have been debugged by various fact-checking and news websites. Recently a photo from the protest site showing a protestor with her face covered to signify a silent vigil had gone viral with a misleading claim. Facebook posts and tweets claimed that the protestor in the photo is Ramon Magsaysay Awardee, Managing Editor of NDTV, Ravish Kumar disguised as a woman.

"This picture has come from Shaheen Bagh ... Look carefully if it is Ravishkumar or not ??? Ravish was not expecting this" the viral post reads.













धरने पर बैठी ये दादी तो देखी देखी सी लग रही है



अगर मै गलत न हु तो ये कौन जात वाला रविश कुमार चुतियावा हव 😛😜😀😃 pic.twitter.com/Bqd02oklkX — 🚩🚩 अखिल मोदनवाल 🚩🚩 (@realhinduakhil) February 18, 2020





Claim:



Ravish Kumar Disguised As Muslim Woman To Attend Anti-CAA Protest

Fact Check:

Ravish Kumar has himself debunked the claim. "वो शकीला बेगम हैं, रवीश कुमार नहीं ।(This is Shakeela Begum, not Ravish Kumar. )" he wrote in his Facebook and Instagram post.

He has backed this fact with pictures of the actual woman in the picture.

















Ergo, this was yet another attempt to discredit a renowned journalist like Ravish Kumar.

"आई टी सेल लोगों को सियासी तौर पर मानसिक ग़ुलाम बनाए रखने का मनोवैज्ञानिक प्रोजेक्ट है। खेल नहीं है। (IT cell is a political tool used psychologically for making people their ideological slaves. This is not a game)," Ravish Kumar said.

