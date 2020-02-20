Fact Check

Fact Check: Photo Showing Ravish Kumar Disguised As Muslim Woman At Anti-CAA Protest Is Fake

Written By :  The Logical Indian Crew  
Published : 20 Feb 2020
Fact Check: Photo Showing Ravish Kumar Disguised As Muslim Woman At Anti-CAA Protest Is Fake

Image credit: Ravish Kumar/Facebook

The protestor in the viral photo is a woman called Shakeela Begum

It has been over 60 days since the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests at Shaheen Bagh in Delhi are going on. Several myths around the protest have been debugged by various fact-checking and news websites. Recently a photo from the protest site showing a protestor with her face covered to signify a silent vigil had gone viral with a misleading claim. Facebook posts and tweets claimed that the protestor in the photo is Ramon Magsaysay Awardee, Managing Editor of NDTV, Ravish Kumar disguised as a woman.

"This picture has come from Shaheen Bagh ... Look carefully if it is Ravishkumar or not ??? Ravish was not expecting this" the viral post reads.





Claim:

Ravish Kumar Disguised As Muslim Woman To Attend Anti-CAA Protest

Fact Check:

Ravish Kumar has himself debunked the claim. "वो शकीला बेगम हैं, रवीश कुमार नहीं ।(This is Shakeela Begum, not Ravish Kumar. )" he wrote in his Facebook and Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram

वो शकीला बेगम हैं, रवीश कुमार नहीं । आई टी सेल के मुख्य कार्यों में एक काम रवीश कुमार को लेकर अफ़वाहें फैलाना भी है। आई टी सेल एक मानसिकता भी है। मुझे लेकर हर समय कोई न कोई सामग्री आती रहती है। आयी टी सेल मुझे फँसाने के लिए कितनी मेहनत करता है। वो मुझसे मिलते जुलते चेहरों की तलाश में भी रहता है जिसे रवीश कुमार बता कर बदनाम किया जा सके। पिछले कुछ दिनों से एक महिला को लेकर अफ़वाह उड़ाई गई कि रवीश कुमार है। जो चेहरे पर पट्टी बांध कर शाहीन बाग में बैठा है। ये सारे काम कभी स्माइली लगा कर तो कभी प्रश्नवाचक चिन्ह लगाकर किए जाते हैं। जब कई माध्यमों से पहली तस्वीर आई तो पता करने का मन किया। क्योंकि इसे कई हैंडल से शेयर किया गया है। मानसिक रूप से गुलाम हो चुके कई लोग मेरी पोस्ट के कमेंट में इस तस्वीर को पोस्ट करने लगे हैं। मुन्ने भारती को काफ़ी मेहनत करनी पड़ गई। आख़िर पता लगा कि जिस तस्वीर को रवीश कुमार बताया जा रहा है वो शकीला बेगम की है। जो वहीं के एक मोहल्ले में रहती हैं। आई टी सेल को भी पता है कि झूठ पकड़ा जाएगा लेकिन ये सारा कुछ इसलिए किया जाता है ताकि आपके भीतर जो धारणा ठूँसी गई है उसकी हर समय पुष्टि होती रहे कि वो अपनी जगह पर है या नहीं। जो लोग आई टी सेल की बनाई धारणा की चपेट में आए हैं वो इसे देख कर वही बातें सोचते रहें। कभी बाहर न निकल सकें। आई टी सेल लोगों को सियासी तौर पर मानसिक ग़ुलाम बनाए रखने का मनोवैज्ञानिक प्रोजेक्ट है। खेल नहीं है।

A post shared by रवीश कुमार (@ravishndtv) on

He has backed this fact with pictures of the actual woman in the picture.





Ergo, this was yet another attempt to discredit a renowned journalist like Ravish Kumar.

"आई टी सेल लोगों को सियासी तौर पर मानसिक ग़ुलाम बनाए रखने का मनोवैज्ञानिक प्रोजेक्ट है। खेल नहीं है। (IT cell is a political tool used psychologically for making people their ideological slaves. This is not a game)," Ravish Kumar said.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343

Also Read: Fact Check: No, Student Seen In Viral CCTV Footage Is Not One Who Was Shot At Jamia

Claim Review :  Ravish Kumar Disguised As Muslim Woman To Attend Anti-CAA Protest
Claimed By :  Facebook Post
Fact Check :  Misleading
