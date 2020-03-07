Fact Check: No, Ravish Kumar Did Not Identify Delhi Riot Guman Shahrukh As Anurag Mishra

Following the Delhi riots, an edited video of Ravish Kumar's 9:00 pm show, 'Prime Time', has been doing the rounds on social media. Twitterati claimed that Managing Editor of NDTV identified Mohammed Shahrukh, the gunman who was caught on camera brandishing a gun during the Delhi riots, as Anurag Mishra, a Mumbai-based model and actor.

Ravish Kumar was accused of spreading rumours. Sambit Patra, National Spokesperson of BJP, also propagated the same claim.

आख़िर दंगाई और गोली चलाने वाला मोहम्मद शाहरुख़ गिरफ़्तार हुआ।

ध्यान से देख लें इसे ..ये शाहरुख़ है ..कोई "अनुराग मिश्रा" नहीं है जैसा की कुछ तथाकथित पत्रकार बता रहें थे।

By the way who was the journalist who was trying his best to masquerade Shahrukh as Anurag?? pic.twitter.com/VVRXbf2Yl8 — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) March 3, 2020





If ₹@ndtv has ANY shame, it would make Rubbish Kumar apologise for defaming innocent Anurag Mishra @PrannoyRoyNDTV your channel is a disgusting cocktail of lies, half-truths and pure anti-Hindu bigotry! https://t.co/vQ2pjiX4UL — Shefali Vaidya. (@ShefVaidya) March 3, 2020 दिल्ली हिंसा में फायरिंग करने वाला शाहरुख गिरफ्तार उत्तर प्रदेश के शामली से हुई गिरफ्तारी अब NDTV पर मातम छा जाएगा क्योंकि रविशवा ने बड़ी मेहनत की थी उसको अनुराग मिश्रा बताने में सम्भव है स्क्रीन काली कर दे तो कोई बड़ी बात नही ..!! — पिंकू शुक्ला (@shuklapinku) March 3, 2020







See People in the background. See the guy standing just behind the gunner. Despite this, Ravish Kumar found a way to use the name of Anurag Mishra for this man. This is the secularism of NDTV. This is the secularism of Nispaksh Patrakaar



Shouldn't Ravish be punished for this pic.twitter.com/YMwJIowAe6 — दिव्यांश पाठक 🇮🇳 (@Divyans47789162) February 27, 2020

Claim:



Ravish Kumar in his show, 'Prime Time' on NDTV, identified the shooter in the Delhi riots as Anurag Mishra instead of Shahrukh.

Fact Check:

The claim is not true and is just an attempt to malign the senior journalist's image. Shahrukh and Anurag Mishra's facial similarity led to the circulation of this claim. Ravish clarified about the viral video in his Facebook post and rubbished the claims.

"In my show, I had included Delhi police DCP's statement in which he said that the name is Shahrukh and he has not been arrested," Ravish Kumar wrote in his Facebook post.



"IT cell watches my show from start to end numerous times to find anything controversial that can be made viral. In one of the videos, the last portion of my statement was edited out. "It is still necessary that the police once again gives a statement on the identity of the shooter," this line has been edited out in the viral video" he further added.

Here is the full video from his show.

The viral video is a cropped version of this video.

Ravish Kumar held that his intention was to squash the rumours that would change the identity of a criminal and not propagate it.Ravish Kumar held that his intention was to squash the rumours that would change the identity of a criminal and not propagate it.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343

Also Read: Fact-Check: No, Jaffrabad Shooter In Red T-Shirt Is Not Mumbai's Actor Anurag Mishra