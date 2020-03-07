Fact Check: No, Ravish Kumar Did Not Identify Delhi Riot Guman Shahrukh As Anurag Mishra

Fact Check

By :  Aditi Chattopadhyay  
Published : 7 March 2020 9:32 AM GMT
Image credit: Ravish ka page/Facebook

Ravish Kumar held that his intention was to squash the rumours about the identity of the criminal and not propagate it.

Following the Delhi riots, an edited video of Ravish Kumar's 9:00 pm show, 'Prime Time', has been doing the rounds on social media. Twitterati claimed that Managing Editor of NDTV identified Mohammed Shahrukh, the gunman who was caught on camera brandishing a gun during the Delhi riots, as Anurag Mishra, a Mumbai-based model and actor.

Ravish Kumar was accused of spreading rumours. Sambit Patra, National Spokesperson of BJP, also propagated the same claim.



Claim:

Ravish Kumar in his show, 'Prime Time' on NDTV, identified the shooter in the Delhi riots as Anurag Mishra instead of Shahrukh.

Fact Check:

The claim is not true and is just an attempt to malign the senior journalist's image. Shahrukh and Anurag Mishra's facial similarity led to the circulation of this claim. Ravish clarified about the viral video in his Facebook post and rubbished the claims.

"In my show, I had included Delhi police DCP's statement in which he said that the name is Shahrukh and he has not been arrested," Ravish Kumar wrote in his Facebook post.

"IT cell watches my show from start to end numerous times to find anything controversial that can be made viral. In one of the videos, the last portion of my statement was edited out. "It is still necessary that the police once again gives a statement on the identity of the shooter," this line has been edited out in the viral video" he further added.

Here is the full video from his show.

The viral video is a cropped version of this video.

Ravish Kumar held that his intention was to squash the rumours that would change the identity of a criminal and not propagate it.Ravish Kumar held that his intention was to squash the rumours that would change the identity of a criminal and not propagate it.

Also Read: Fact-Check: No, Jaffrabad Shooter In Red T-Shirt Is Not Mumbai's Actor Anurag Mishra

Also Read: Rioters Came From Places Near Meerut, Ghaziabad, Says Delhi Police; Death Toll Rises To 53
