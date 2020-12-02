Fact Check: Old Image Circulated With Claim Of Ravish Kumar Participating In Ongoing Farmers' Agitation

In context to ongoing Farmers' protest in Delhi, an image of NDTV anchor Ravish Kumar has gone viral with the claim that Ravish Kumar participated in the protest under the banner of the left-inclined party.

The image is shared with the caption, "निष्पक्ष पत्रकारिता के महामहिम एक पार्टी के बैनर तले बिरयानी के लिए पदयात्रा करते नजर आए..क्या मोदी राज में एक निष्पक्ष पत्रकार को बिरयानी के लिए अब ये सब करना पड़ेगा..घोर निंदनिय" (Which translates in English as, "A journalist popular for impartial journalism was seen marching for Biryani under the banner of a party. Will an impartial journalist in Modi Raj have to do all this for Biryani. Highly condemnable")

The image was shared on Twitter.

The image was also shared on Facebook.

निष्पक्ष पत्रकारिता के महामहिम एक पार्टी के बैनर तले बिरयानी के लिए पदयात्रा करते नजर आए..!! क्या मोदी राज में एक निष्पक्ष पत्रकार को बिरयानी के लिए अब ये सब करना पड़ेगा..?? घोर निंदनीय...!! Posted by प्रतापगढ़ प्रहरी on Tuesday, 1 December 2020

Ravish Kumar participated in recent farmers' protest in Delhi.

The Logical Indian did a reverse image search and found that the same image was tweeted on August 3, 2020, by a Twitter handle, Liberal Slayerr. Since the Bill was introduced and passed in September after which agitation took place, hence the image being circulated is not related to the ongoing protest.

On searching with keywords, 'Ravish Kumar, Kisan rally', we found a report of Ravish Kumar covering a rally held by All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC) in Delhi on November 29, 2018. The video of the ground-reporting of Kisan Mukti March was published on the YouTube channel of NDTV. In the video, it is clearly visible that Ravish Kumar is wearing the same dress as in the viral image and had a red flag in the background that belongs to All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee.





In November 2018, the farmers held a two-day protest on the outskirts of Delhi at Ramlila ground, demanding special parliament session to discuss the agrarian crisis. According to NDTV, farmers demanded the passing of bills for higher minimum support price (MSP) for grains and sought complete relief from farm loan debt.

A report by News 18 said thousands of farmers marched towards Parliament on November 30, 2018, demanding higher prices for their produce and a government waiver on their farm loans to alleviate hardships.

Hence, an old image of Ravish Kumar reporting farmers protest has gone viral as him marching along with farmers in current protest.

