Fact Check: Varanasi's Ratneshwar Temple Leans More Than Tower Of Pisa?

A picture of a temple is being circulated on the social media platforms with the claim that the Ratneshwar temple near Manikarnika Ghat, Varanasi, leans by 9 degrees, which is 5 degrees more than the leaning tower of Pisa.











This temple in Varanasi, the Ratneshwar Mahadev Mandir, is taller than the Tower of Pisa, and leans far more. Yet, forget the world, it is not known even in India. It remains under water for much of the time. Time for @PMOIndia to take notice and promote it. pic.twitter.com/rx4mHDhAwR — Sanjay Dixit ಸಂಜಯ್ ದೀಕ್ಷಿತ್ संजय दीक्षित (@Sanjay_Dixit) July 30, 2020

The Logical Indian received a request to verify the claims.







Claim:



Ratneshwar temple leans at an angle higher than the Leaning Tower of Pisa. Fact Check: The claim is true. The Ratneshwar Mahadev Temple is situated at Manikarnika Ghat, Varanasi. The temple has developed a nine-degree slant. It is also referred to as Kashi Karvat (Kashi is the ancient name for Varanasi and karvat means leaning in Hindi). A Times Now report said that one of the beliefs held regarding the temple is that the 'ghat' had collapsed and leaned backwards after not being able to withstand its weight. The temple supposedly stood straight before the 1860s. An Indian Travel Photography Blog, Kevin Standage, stated that the temple is famous for having a tilt of about nine degrees. Below are screenshots from the blog which shows the temple from varied angles:













Tilt Higher Than Leaning Tower of Pisa

