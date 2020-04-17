Fact Check: No, Ratan Tata Did Not Say Indian Economy Will Bounce Back Post COVID-19 Pandemic

A viral message has been shared in multiple posts on Facebook, Whatsapp and Twitter alongside a claim attributing the message to the business tycoon Ratan Tata. The message reads:

"Ratan Tata:

Experts are predicting the huge downfall of Economy due to the Corona. I do not know much about these experts. But I know for sure that they do not know anything about the value of human motivation and determined efforts. If experts were to be believed, after the total destruction in 2nd World War Japan had NO future. BUT same Japan in just 3 decades or so, made US cry at the market place. If the experts were to be believed, Israel should have been wiped out from the world map by the Arabs, but the fact is different. As per the rules of Aerodynamics, the Bumble Bee can NOT fly. But it flies because it does not know the rules of Aerodynamics. If the experts were to be believed, we should have been nowhere in 83 Cricket World Cup. If the experts were to be believed Wilma Rudolf, the first American lady to win 4 Olympic Gold in Athletics, should not have been in a position to walk without braces, no question of running. If the experts were to be believed Arunima Sinha can hardly lead a normal life. But she climbed the Mount Everest. The corona crisis is no different. I do not have any doubt that We will defeat the Corona hands down and The Indian Economy will bounce back in a great manner."













The post was also shared by several celebrities including Arshad Warsi, Geeta Basra and Omar Lulu on various social media platforms.



























Our readers asked us to verify the claims made by the viral post on WhatsApp Fact Check number.



Claim:

Industrialist Ratan Tata speaks on the Indian economy bouncing back post COVID-19 pandemic.

Fact Check:

The Claim is False.

Ratan Tata Debunks Viral Claim

Ratan Tata released an official statement on Twitter and Instagram rebuking the claim. The statement reads: "This post has neither been said nor written by me. I urge you to verify media circulated on WhatsApp and social platforms. If I have something to say, I will say it on my official channels. Hope you are safe and do take care."













Further tracking the origin of the message by performing multiple keyword searches on Facebook also led to a Linkedin profile-owned by a person named Ranjan Dutt who claims to be a vice-president at a private insurance firm, published the same message on April 10, 2020, without attributing Ratan Tata.



A similar message without attribution can be found on other websites.





Therefore with the official rebuttal released by Ratan Tata, it can be confirmed that no such statement was made on the Indian economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.



As COVID-19 pandemic cases have exploded worldwide, so has the misinformation surrounding it. Such rumours and misinformation can lead to unjustified speculation and chaos, which would hinder our fight against the pandemic. Help the fight by staying at home and maintaining social distance.

