Fact Check: Screenshot Of Tweet From Ranjan Gogoi's Parody Account Condemning Farmers Protest Goes Viral

A screenshot of a Twitter handle purportedly belonging to Former Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi has gone viral on social media. The tweet which is in Hindi says "The farmers have left their ploughs and came to Delhi in tractor, Bolero, Fortuner, and air-conditioned truck; and are having dry fruits, biryani and tandoori. From foot massage to new bedding, they are enjoying. These farmers don't have issues with the bill but with Modi. But have no issues with Kisan Nidhi scheme launched by Modi."





The image is being shared with different captions, but all claiming that the tweet is done by Former Chief Justice and a nominated member of Rajya Sabha. A Facebook user Bhagirath R Ghintala, shared the image with the caption, "जब ये महानुभाव ये कह सकते हैं तो सुप्रीम कोर्ट से क्या अपेक्षा की जा सकती हैं|" (Which translates in English as, "When this experienced person can say this then what can be expected from Supreme Court.")

Many Facebook users are sharing the image, in context with the ongoing farmers' protest in Delhi against the three farm acts passed by the Parliament of India in September 2020.





Claim:

Ranjan Gogoi accuses farmers of maligning the image of Narendra Modi by protesting against the contentious farm acts.

Fact Check:

We know that Ranjan Gogoi has no Twitter account.

There are no media reports on any remark made by Ranjan Gogoi on ongoing farmers' protest.

What We Found Out:

On closely looking at the Twitter handle, we found out that it was written as Ranjan Gogai, while the spelling of the name of former Chief Justice is Ranjan Gogoi.





We also looked for the mentioned Twitter handle, '@THEGOGAI' and found that it is a parody account. The bio of the Twitter account itself mentions that it is a parody account and fan page.





Hence, the viral tweet hasn't been tweeted by Ranjan Gogoi but from a parody account.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Fact Check: Posts Claiming Lok Sabha Speaker's Daughter Getting Into UPSC Without Giving Examination Goes Viral On Social Media