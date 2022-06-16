All section
Caste discrimination
Image Of Rani Laxmi Bai In The United States Of India Journal Shared With Misleading Claim

Credit: Whatsapp

Fact Check

Image Of Rani Laxmi Bai In 'The United States Of India' Journal Shared With Misleading Claim

Yukta Baid

Writer: Yukta Baid  (Remote Intern) 

Yukta Baid

Yukta Baid

Remote Intern

She is a postgraduate student of Journalism at SIMC Pune, passionate about exploring and reporting different beats with an objective view. Keen interest in, but not limited to, lifestyle and culture. I hold a triple major in English, Psychology, and Journalism. It's always easier to find stories over a cup of coffee.

See article by Yukta Baid

India,  16 Jun 2022 1:29 PM GMT

Editor : Bharat Nayak | 

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor - Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

See article by Bharat Nayak

Creatives : Yukta Baid

Yukta Baid

Yukta Baid

Remote Intern

She is a postgraduate student of Journalism at SIMC Pune, passionate about exploring and reporting different beats with an objective view. Keen interest in, but not limited to, lifestyle and culture. I hold a triple major in English, Psychology, and Journalism. It's always easier to find stories over a cup of coffee.

See article by Yukta Baid

A picture of a clipping about Rani Laxmi Bai in an American journal is being shared with claims that the BJP was the one who retrieved this copy, and Congress couldn’t do it in 88 years. The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the viral claim.

An image has been circulating on social media with claims that an old journal clipping from 'The United States of India' about Rani Laxmi Bai was retrieved by the BJP government, and the Congress wasn't able to retrieve it in 88 years, even though they've taught the entire history of the Mughals to the public.

It's being shared with Hindi text that reads, "1926 से लेकर 2014 तक 88 साल में कांग्रेस ये अमेरिकी अखबार नही ढूंड पायी जिसमे रानी लक्ष्मीबाई को "हेरोइन ऑफ दी वार" का खिताब दिया, लेकिन मुगलों का पूरा इतिहास जनता को पढा दिया लेकिन ये कारनामा मोदी सरकर ने कर दिया,"

[Rough Translation: For 88 years, from 1926 to 2014, Congress wasn't able to find this copy of the American newspaper which awarded Rani Laxmi Bai the title of 'Heroine of the War' even though they've taught the Mugahals' entire history to the public. However, the BJP was able to do this great task.]

We also received messages on our WhatsApp fact check no. +91-6364000343 requesting to fact-check the claim.


It was viral on Facebook and Twitter in 2021.

Posted by Ganesh Gupta on Tuesday, 12 October 2021
Posted by Anuj Pandey on Wednesday, 13 October 2021

Claim:

Congress wasn't able to retrieve a clipping of Rani Laxmi bai from an American journal in 88 years but BJP was able to do it.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check Team verified the viral claim and found it to be misleading.

We first conducted a keyword search about 'The United States of India' journal and Rani Laxmi Bai and were led to the South Asian American Digital Archive (SAADA). We found the 'The United States of India' journal edition of May 1926, whose cover was titled "Rani Lakshmi Bai: Heroine of the War of Independence of 1857".

It is with an image of Laxmi Bai and a short blurb describing her role in the 1857 War of Independence, also drawing a comparison between "British propagandists' treatment of U.S. and Indian history".

Credit: South Asian American Digital Archive

According to SAADA, this edition was made available digitally on November 29, 2011, and was last modified on December 31, 2013. This was retrieved while Congress was in power, and even the last modification happened before BJP came to power in 2014. Therefore, the claim is misleading.

Credit: South Asian American Digital Archive

Additionally, along with the history of the Mughals, the story of the 1857 War of Independence and Rani Laxmi Bai is taught to the students of classes 6 and 8 in their NCERT textbooks, which can be found easily with a simple search.

Credit: Class 8, Chapter 5-6, History, NCERT


Credit: Class 6, Chapter 10, Hindi, NCERT

The Logical Indian Fact Check Team verified the viral claim and found it to be misleading. The digital version of 'The United States of India' 1926 edition which called Rani Laxmi Bai the 'Heroine of the War' was first created in November 2011, which was way before BJP's rule. And her story of revolt has also been taught in schools, not just about the Mughals.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Was AAP Leader Satyendra Jain Bleeding In This Viral Image? No, Viral Image Is Misleading!

Editor : Bharat Nayak
,
Creatives : Yukta Baid
Rani Laxmi Bai 
The United States of India 
SAADA 
Fact Check 

