Image Of Rani Laxmi Bai In 'The United States Of India' Journal Shared With Misleading Claim

An image has been circulating on social media with claims that an old journal clipping from 'The United States of India' about Rani Laxmi Bai was retrieved by the BJP government, and the Congress wasn't able to retrieve it in 88 years, even though they've taught the entire history of the Mughals to the public.

It's being shared with Hindi text that reads, "1926 से लेकर 2014 तक 88 साल में कांग्रेस ये अमेरिकी अखबार नही ढूंड पायी जिसमे रानी लक्ष्मीबाई को "हेरोइन ऑफ दी वार" का खिताब दिया, लेकिन मुगलों का पूरा इतिहास जनता को पढा दिया लेकिन ये कारनामा मोदी सरकर ने कर दिया,"

[Rough Translation: For 88 years, from 1926 to 2014, Congress wasn't able to find this copy of the American newspaper which awarded Rani Laxmi Bai the title of 'Heroine of the War' even though they've taught the Mugahals' entire history to the public. However, the BJP was able to do this great task.]

This is 'The United States of India' May 1926 edition



It featured a cover titled "Rani Lakshmi Bai: Heroine of War of Independence of 1857"



Instead of revealing her bravery to world, history books are filled with Mughul invaders



Credit goes to Nehru appointed fake historians pic.twitter.com/Ze9SkTmocc — Ashim Rabha 🇮🇳 (@RabhaAshim) June 23, 2021

Claim:



Congress wasn't able to retrieve a clipping of Rani Laxmi bai from an American journal in 88 years but BJP was able to do it.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check Team verified the viral claim and found it to be misleading.

We first conducted a keyword search about 'The United States of India' journal and Rani Laxmi Bai and were led to the South Asian American Digital Archive (SAADA). We found the 'The United States of India' journal edition of May 1926, whose cover was titled "Rani Lakshmi Bai: Heroine of the War of Independence of 1857".

It is with an image of Laxmi Bai and a short blurb describing her role in the 1857 War of Independence, also drawing a comparison between "British propagandists' treatment of U.S. and Indian history".

According to SAADA, this edition was made available digitally on November 29, 2011, and was last modified on December 31, 2013. This was retrieved while Congress was in power, and even the last modification happened before BJP came to power in 2014. Therefore, the claim is misleading.

Additionally, along with the history of the Mughals, the story of the 1857 War of Independence and Rani Laxmi Bai is taught to the students of classes 6 and 8 in their NCERT textbooks, which can be found easily with a simple search.





The Logical Indian Fact Check Team verified the viral claim and found it to be misleading. The digital version of 'The United States of India' 1926 edition which called Rani Laxmi Bai the 'Heroine of the War' was first created in November 2011, which was way before BJP's rule. And her story of revolt has also been taught in schools, not just about the Mughals.

