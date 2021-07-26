Old Video Of Attack On Rajasthan MLA Shared As Recent With False Claim

On July 21, in the presence of Ramkesh Meena, an Independent MLA supporting the Congress party, a saffron flag installed at Amagarh Fort in Jaipur was removed and torn by people. BJP leaders and supporters are outraged over it and are demanding the arrest of the MLA. MLA Ramkesh Meena has said that Amagarh Fort is a historical monument of the Meena community, and placing a saffron flag on the fort is wrong.

In this context, a video is being shared on social media where one can see an angry mob attacking a person with sticks while he is trying to escape. It is being claimed that the person who is being beaten is Congress MLA Ramkesh Meena, and Hindus are beating him for desecrating the saffron flag.













It is being widely shared on Twitter and Facebook.

Claim:

The viral video is of MLA Ramkesh Meena being beaten up by an angry mob after he disrespected the saffron flag.

Fact Check:

The viral claim is false.

The person who is seen attacked by the mob in the video is Ramkesh Meena, but the video is from April 2018, when Meena was thrashed by miscreants during a protest against the changes in the SC-ST Act in Rajasthan.

We first extracted several keyframes of the viral video with the help of the InVID tool and did a google reverse image search of the keyframes. On searching, we found the viral video on a YouTube channel named Royal Star. The video was Uploaded on 10th April 2018 with the caption saying former MLA Ramkesh Meena was beaten up in Gangapur City.

We also found the same viral video uploaded on April 6, 2018, on Twitter.

रामकेश मीणा पूर्व विधायक गंगापुर सिटी में आन्दोलन में भाग लेने वाले लोगों ने युवाओं को छोड़कर भाग गए और सभी युवाओं ने मिलकर रामकेश मीणा पूर्व विधायक गंगापुर सिटी को मार पीट कर आन्दोलन से बाहर किए जो पुलिस बल के जवानों और युवाओं का साथ छोड़ कर चला गया और 21 युवाओं को गिरफ्तार करवा pic.twitter.com/2V9BuUb4Hu — राजेश आदिवासी (@RajeshAadivasi) April 6, 2018

We found coverage of the incident on the website of News18. The news published on 7 April 2018 reported that there were demonstrations and violence against the changes in the ST-SC Act in many parts of the country, including Rajasthan, on 2 April 2018. The miscreants created a ruckus in the Gangapur City of Sawai Madhopur district. Ramkesh Meena tried to convince the miscreants,, but the angry mob did not listen to him and attacked him. The miscreants had beaten Meena and tore his clothes. Ramkesh Meena was not an MLA at the time of the incident.

Why did Ramkesh Meena get the saffron flag removed from the fort?

According to few media reports, Ramkesh Meena and his supporters say that the Amagarh Fort is a historical heritage of the tribal Meena Samaj, and RSS people had hurt religious sentiments by hoisting the saffron flag. Meena said that he was apprehensive of this place being captured, so he had come to remove the flag. Some reports have also been told that "Jai Shri Ram" was written on the flag. Both the parties in the case have registered FIR against each other.

It is evident from the media reports that the video is of Ramkesh Meena only. However, it is from April 2018 when Meena was thrashed by miscreants during a protest against changes in the SC-ST Act in Rajasthan. Hence, the viral claim is false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Dr Tarun Kothari Spreading Misinformation About COVID Is Not Dean Of Mumbai's Nair Hospital