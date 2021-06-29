Video Viral With False Claim Of Ancient Letter Found In Excavation From Ram Janmabhoomi Site

Construction of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya commenced in August 2020 and is expected to be completed by 2024. An old video related to the same is viral on social media platforms. In the video, one can see a person taking out a letter from a cylindrical box. The letter has some ancient images and inscriptions. The video is being shared with a claim that this letter was found in excavation during construction work of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya.

The video is captioned as "राम जन्मभूमि स्थल पर खुदाई के दौरान मिला कुछ ऐसा जिसे देख है सब हैरान – 488 साल इंतजार की सही परिणति। जय श्री राम।". Its English translation reads, "Something that was found during the excavation at the Ram Janmabhoomi site, which everyone is surprised to see - the perfect culmination of 488 years of waiting. Long live Rama."

The box shown in the video is found in excavation during the construction work of Ram Janmabhoomi temple.

We looked for credible news coverage related to the finding of an ancient letter in excavation during the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. We could not find any news story to confirm the viral claim.

Fact Crescendo talked to Bimlendra Mohan Pratap Mishra, the trustee of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra of Ayodhya, who, while talking to media, said, "The claim going viral is completely false and misleading. No such letter/handwriting has been received so far during the excavation of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple."

We also did a reverse image search of the frames from the video, which led us to an Instagram post. The video was posted by an Instagram account, define.avcilari, on 10 April 2020.

There was no information available in the caption of the post. So, we checked the Instagram page, which has more than 26,000 followers.

The pages' bio read in Turkish,

"Define Avcisi

Define hakkında bulgular ve görseller sosyal mecralardan alıntıdır

Hobi amaçlı kurulmuş sayfadır. REKLAM İÇİN İLETİŞİME GEÇEBİLİRSİNİZ."

In English, it means,

"Treasure Hunter. The findings and images about the treasure are taken from social media. It is a page established for hobby purposes YOU CAN CONTACT FOR ADVERTISEMENT."

The same posts of finding an ancient letter in the cylindrical box also appeared when the temple's construction began last year. It was then reported by Social Media Hoax Slayer and The Print in June 2020. According to the report published by Socail Media Hoax Slayer, symbols on the cylindrical box and the letter belongs to Jewish ancestry, whereas the text written on the letter is from Hebrew script. The letter's text is in Hebrew, not Sanskrit or Hindi.

Therefore, we can conclude that the cylindrical box shown in the video has nothing to do with Ram Mandir, it belongs to jewish community. Hence, the video of finding an ancient letter in excavation during the construction of Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya is false.

