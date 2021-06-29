Fact Check

Video Viral With False Claim Of Ancient Letter Found In Excavation From Ram Janmabhoomi Site

A video is viral on social media in which a person can be seen taking out a letter from a cylindrical box. The letter has some ancient images and inscriptions. The video is shared with the claim that this letter was found in excavation during construction work of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya.

The Logical Indian Crew
Uttar Pradesh   |   29 Jun 2021 1:21 PM GMT
Writer : Jakir Hassan | Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Jakir Hassan
Video Viral With False Claim Of Ancient Letter Found In Excavation From Ram Janmabhoomi Site

Image Credit: Twitter

Construction of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya commenced in August 2020 and is expected to be completed by 2024. An old video related to the same is viral on social media platforms. In the video, one can see a person taking out a letter from a cylindrical box. The letter has some ancient images and inscriptions. The video is being shared with a claim that this letter was found in excavation during construction work of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya.

The video is captioned as "राम जन्मभूमि स्थल पर खुदाई के दौरान मिला कुछ ऐसा जिसे देख है सब हैरान – 488 साल इंतजार की सही परिणति। जय श्री राम।". Its English translation reads, "Something that was found during the excavation at the Ram Janmabhoomi site, which everyone is surprised to see - the perfect culmination of 488 years of waiting. Long live Rama."

The video is viral on Facebook.

Image Credit: Facebook
Image Credit: Facebook




Claim:

The box shown in the video is found in excavation during the construction work of Ram Janmabhoomi temple.

Fact Check:

We looked for credible news coverage related to the finding of an ancient letter in excavation during the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. We could not find any news story to confirm the viral claim.

Fact Crescendo talked to Bimlendra Mohan Pratap Mishra, the trustee of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra of Ayodhya, who, while talking to media, said, "The claim going viral is completely false and misleading. No such letter/handwriting has been received so far during the excavation of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple."

We also did a reverse image search of the frames from the video, which led us to an Instagram post. The video was posted by an Instagram account, define.avcilari, on 10 April 2020.

There was no information available in the caption of the post. So, we checked the Instagram page, which has more than 26,000 followers.

Image Credit: Instagram
Image Credit: Instagram

The pages' bio read in Turkish,

"Define Avcisi

Define hakkında bulgular ve görseller sosyal mecralardan alıntıdır

Hobi amaçlı kurulmuş sayfadır. REKLAM İÇİN İLETİŞİME GEÇEBİLİRSİNİZ."

In English, it means,

"Treasure Hunter. The findings and images about the treasure are taken from social media. It is a page established for hobby purposes YOU CAN CONTACT FOR ADVERTISEMENT."

The same posts of finding an ancient letter in the cylindrical box also appeared when the temple's construction began last year. It was then reported by Social Media Hoax Slayer and The Print in June 2020. According to the report published by Socail Media Hoax Slayer, symbols on the cylindrical box and the letter belongs to Jewish ancestry, whereas the text written on the letter is from Hebrew script. The letter's text is in Hebrew, not Sanskrit or Hindi.

Image Credit: Instagram
Image Credit: Instagram

Therefore, we can conclude that the cylindrical box shown in the video has nothing to do with Ram Mandir, it belongs to jewish community. Hence, the video of finding an ancient letter in excavation during the construction of Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya is false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Fact Check: Modi Government Has Not Filed Any Case Against Sonu Sood

Claim Review :  A letter was found in excavation during construction work of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya.
Claimed By :  Social Media Post
Fact Check :  False
Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor- Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian