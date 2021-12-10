All section
Caste discrimination
Altered Video Of Republic Bharat Shared With False Claim

Image Credit: Twitter

Fact Check
The Logical Indian Crew

Altered Video Of Republic Bharat Shared With False Claim

Jakir Hassan

Writer: Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

India,  10 Dec 2021 11:31 AM GMT

Editor : Bharat Nayak 

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor - Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

See article by Bharat Nayak

Creatives : Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

Two separate videos have been merged to show the altercation between R Bharat female reporter and farmer leader Rakesh Tikait. The first video is from December 2020 while the other one is from December 2021.

A merged video of two different videos of Farm Leader Rakesh Tikait interacting with media is being shared online. In the first part of the video, a female reporter can be seen holding the shoulder of Rakesh Tikait while interviewing him. In the following clip, Rakesh Tikait can be seen shouting and accusing a female reporter of touching him inappropriately. He can be heard saying, "This girl is misbehaving, doing physical touch....no, it's wrong..."

While sharing this video, a Twitter user wrote a caption which reads in English, "This is how a female reporter of REPUBLIC BHARAT tried to defame farmer leader, Rakesh Tikait."

A Facebook page while sharing this video wrote a caption which read in Hindi, "R Bhart की महिला रिपोर्टर ने किया राकेश टिकैत के साथ गलत हरकत, भड़क गए टिकैत!"

[English Translation: R Bhart's female reporter did wrong with Rakesh Tikait, Tikait got furious]

Image Credit: Facebook
Image Credit: Facebook

Claim:

Republic Bharat female journalist misbehaved with Rakesh Tikait.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact check team verified the claim and found it false. The viral video is of two separate coverage and presented out of context.

First Clip:

On doing a keyword search, we found the extended version of the viral video on a YouTube channel News India 24, dated 31 December 2020. It means the viral video is almost one year old. The title of the video report reads in Hindi, "Rakesh Tikait के साथ Zee News की Lady Reporter ने कर दी ऐसी हरकत, सब हुए हैरान."

[English Translation: Zee News' lady reporter did something with Rakesh Tikait that shocked everyone.]

At 1 minute 13 seconds of the video report, one can see a female journalist holding Zee News mic and holding the shoulder of Rakesh Tikait.

Image Credit: News India 24
Image Credit: News India 24

Second Clip:

On doing a keyword search, we found the extended version of the viral video on the YouTube channel of R Bharat dated 1 December 2021. The title of the video reads in Hindi, "Republic के सवालों से क्यों तिलमिलाए #RakeshTikait?"

[English Translation: Why Rakesh Tikat gets frustrated by Republic questions?]

At 24 seconds, one can see the same footage as the viral video. Rakesh Tikait can be heard saying, "Make video of her...she is misbehaving. This girl is misbehaving...she touches physically...go away.

We also found the same video with a different angle. In this video, one can see the face of the reporter clearly. In this video, the female journalist can be seen wearing a black jacket, while in the first clip, R Bharat journalist can be seen wearing a red coat. Below you can see the comparison.

Image Credit: Facebook/The Masla
Image Credit: Facebook/The Masla

To sum up, two separate videos have been merged to show the altercation between Republic Bharat female reporter and Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait. The first video is from December 2020, while the other one is from December 2021. Hence, the viral claim is false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Minor Hindu Girl Raped By Two Muslim Boys In UP? Newspaper Clip Shared With False Communal Spin

