Fact Check: No, Viral Photo Does Not Show Dr Rajendra Bharud With His Mother

A photograph of the District Collector of Nandurbar Dr Rajendra Bharud with a woman is being shared with the claim that she is his mother. Nandurbar is an administrative district in Maharashtra.

Dr Rajendra Bharud has been making headlines over the years owing to his inspirational journey. Hailing from the Samode region in Dhule district of Maharashtra, he was the first person to become IAS from Maharashtra's tribal Bhil community. A message is also being forwarded along with the Photograph, below is the message: "The young man is Mr.Rajendra Bharud, Collector of Nandurbar, Maharashtra. He was born in Bhill cast (same like that of Shabari in Ramayan) in a tribal area in the same district. Through sheer hard work, dedication, hardships and insults from society he completed his MBBS with 97% marks, cleared UPSC with flying colors and became an IAS Officer. His mother shown in the photograph was extracting deshi daru for her livelihood and gave education to her son."



















Wonderful success Story: Tribal >> IAS



Hi, I am Dr. Rajendra Bharud. I was born in Samode Village in Sakri Taluka. A Bhil tribal. I am now posted in Nandurbar district as a District Collector.



My strength - my Maay (Mother)



Courtesy : Madhuri Pethkar_ pic.twitter.com/51tgKAPPcx — Swamy (@bharativamsi) August 16, 2020





Such a Remarkable story of human GRIT👏👏👏❤️



Hi, I am Dr. Rajendra Bharud. I was born in Samode Village in Sakri Taluka. A Bhil tribal. He is sitting with his mother, alone IAS from Beels, prepared himself with great difficulties & now Collector Nandurbar (MH) pic.twitter.com/Y13En6J20L — Dilip Kumar Meena (Pachwara) (@DilKu9D) August 15, 2020





Dr. Rajendra Bharud (PIC: with his mother) a Bhil Tribal, from a small village with acute poverty & hardship made to MBBS & then IAS. He says he never envied the well off or cursed his luck rather he is happy that now he inspires other equally poor tribal children in his village. pic.twitter.com/TcOvyw8Uii — Digambara Patra (@digpatra) August 16, 2020



The Logical Indian Received a request to verify the claims.





Claim:



Inspirational story of Dr Rajendra Bharud shared with the photo of him with his mother. Fact Check: The claim is misleading. The Logical Indian reached out to Dr Bharud who clarified that the woman in the photograph is not his mother. "She is an old lady from my Bhil tribe, from Nanded," Collector Bharud said. "I used to go to her house because she is like my granny," he added. He also shared a picture of him with his mother, which can be seen below.





On being asked about the message that is doing the rounds, Dr Bharud said that "the story is true, however, the picture is not of my mother."

