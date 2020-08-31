Fact Check

Fact Check: Was Rajdeep Sardesai Heckled By A Crowd After He Recently Interviewed Rhea Chakraborty?

The Logical Indian Fact check team investigates the claim that Rajdeep Sardesai was heckled by the crowd after a recent interview with Rhea Chakraborty.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   31 Aug 2020 11:51 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-08-31T18:15:17+05:30
Writer : Aditi Chattopadhyay | Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Abhishek M
Rhea Chakraborty who is currently being investigated by the Central Bureau Of Investigation (CBI), the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and now the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. India Today's Rajdeep Sardesai had recently hosted a conversation with Rhea Chakraborty on all the allegations levelled against her.

In light of this, a video of Rajdeep Sardesai being heckled by a crowd is being circulated on social media with the claim that it was a reaction to the anchor's recent interview.






Claim:

Rajdeep Sardesai was heckled by a crowd after he recently interviewed Rhea Chakraborty.

Fact Check:

The claim is false.

A Reverse Image search was done by breaking the video into individual frames and also using InVid.

This led to the same video on YouTube. Titled 'Rajdeep Sardesai fight: FULL VIDEO Rajdeep exposed New York' was uploaded by the channel 'News Hour India' on September 29, 2014.

A keyword search based on this led to an article on the incident by NDTV. According to the report, Rajdeep Sardesai was heckled near Madison Square Garden by a group who had gathered there to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was scheduled to address Indian Americans. The incident occurred in September 2014.

The journalist had himself tweeted on the incident.


Further, the words 'square' and 'garden' are visible in the viral video. Below is a comparison of the scene from the video (left) and the signboard (taken from Wikipedia) of Madison Square Garden in New York (right):


Below is a comparison of the screenshots of the viral video (left) and visuals from the youtube video (right):

Therefore, an old video has resurfaced with false claims.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Fact Check: Old Video Shared With False Claim That Masks Are Not Necessary For Healthy People

Claim Review :  Rajdeep Sardesai was heckled by the crowd after a recent interview with Rhea Chakraborty.
Claimed By :  Social Media posts
Fact Check :  False
